Audi S5 TDI | Opinions | Video | Mechanics

Fashions are whimsical and always deserve scrutiny, even out of curiosity. Just a decade ago we saw how diesel was the fuel of choice in our country, present in more than 60% of the cars that were sold. In recent years we have seen the trend revert to below 30% during the past year. Although it will continue to decline and some brands have given up on it, diesel is present in the Audi S5 TDI that we recently tested.

We already know that the brand with the four rings has two levels to designate your sports models. With the S go those who seek sportiness, but if to become radical, while with the RS are the true top of the range. So the first question we could ask ourselves would be: why use diesel in a car considered sports? Even more so in a manufacturer that has experienced the Dieselgate scandal on its own flesh and taking into account how focused they are with electrification.

It was in 2019 when Audi started putting TDI diesel mechanics in its S sports models in Europe, a decision not without controversy that many did not quite understand. The simple answer is that they were looking efficiency added to performance that have to appear in these versions, in addition to a featured technology. Do not forget that it is not a conventional diesel, but it has the ECO label of the DGT thanks to the light microhybridization.

They bet on the mythical 3.0-liter TDI V6 linked to the 48 V Mild Hybrid system and also to an electric compressor that serves to blow air into the turbocharger and eliminate the known lag of these mechanics. With the eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission as the only option, it develops a power of 341 hp and 700 Nm ofpair, somewhat less than what I previously achieved with gasoline mechanics. However, its performance hardly suffers and it manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.6 km / h, with the maximum speed limited to 250 km / h.

The result applied to this Audi S5 TDI the truth is that it surprises. As we told you in the video, we were skeptical about the use of diesel in a sports case, but the engine fits the whole well. The highlight is the reactivity and that acceleration capacity between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm. Strike a perfect balance by combining these benefits with the comfort on the go when making long trips and some really adjusted consumption. Would it have more character and sound better for gasoline? You are right. Would it be less balanced and profitable? Well too.

Photo gallery:

Photos