Audi S5 Sportback facelift launched in India, priced at Rs 79.06 lakh

Audi India has announced the price of its next offering for our market – the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback facelift launched in India at Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi had originally hinted at the imminent return of the S5 Sportback to the Indian market at the launch of the Audi Q2 last year, but we’ve had to wait a bit since then, with the refreshed A4 first being launched in early 2021. But now, the S5 is the second launch in 2021 from Audi India, and this is all you need to know about this spicy Sportback.

Compared to the S5 Sportback that launched in 2017, the 2021 model has new Matrix LED headlights as standard, LED taillights, redesigned bumpers, a larger rear spoiler, and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has a 0-100 km / h time of 4.8 seconds. Image: Audi

Vital changes have been made to the interior of the Audi S5 Sportback, with the rotary dial for operating the infotainment removed and replaced by a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system, which also accepts voice commands. The 2021 S5 Sportback also features a 12.3-inch “Virtual Cockpit” digital instrument display, front sport seats, and a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel.

At the heart of the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 petrol engine that generates 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters) is standard, as is the Quattro all-wheel drive system with self-locking center differential. 0-100 km / h takes 4.8 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 250 km / h.

At present, the other performance-oriented Audi models on sale in India are the RS7 Sportback and RS Q8, and the S5 Sportback will be the only “S” model available in our market. Interestingly, the S5 Sportback has made the switch to diesel power in several overseas markets, but India only gets the S5 on gasoline.

At this price, the Audi S5 Sportback is considerably more expensive than its rival, the BMW M340i xDrive, which is priced at Rs 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the S5 Sportback, Audi has stated that it will launch two fully electric SUVs, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, in mid-2021.

Via: FirstPost