Audi rs3 2022 leaked first data

According to the calendar, the premiere date of the new Audi RS3 2022 is not scheduled until July 19, but thanks to the Facebook page VAG Café that shared what they would be Leaked images of this vehicle we already know what its final design will be like on its sedan body.. In addition, the brand has already advanced some important data.

The images show an Audi RS3 in sedan bodywork and painted a very interesting bright green color, which by the way contrasts quite a bit with the new air intakes at the ends of the front bumper that somehow remind us of the Audi RS e-tron GT scheme. The grille also has a new shape, is larger and connects with the new headlights.

Due to the different elements of the body in black, we would think that this Audi RS3 2022 carries the Black Optics Package, which is applied to the rear at the rear. small spoiler on the trunk lid the RS3 emblem and the dummy grille that runs through the entire defense from one side to the other. Below, the black diffuser has an exhaust outlet at each end. These leaked images also show a new wheel design as well as the digital instrument panel that among its multiple customizable screens would have a G-force meter.

Audi RS3 2022 leaked

Speculation aside, Audi has also advanced some first data on the RS3 2022. The engine would remain the same block of 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder from previous models, with about 394 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The transmission would be a seven-speed double clutch and of course the traction would be all four wheels.

The big change is that like the Volkswagen Golf R, the rear differential would allow send all torque to a single wheel in a specific mode for skidding with all the intention. While the entire system would be the same as its Volkswagen cousin, the tuning of this driving mode would be specific to the RS3.

As the image shared by the brand shows, where we see an Audi RS3 2022 Sportback with camouflage, the mode would work quite well. However, when you want to be more “effective” with the push, the new RS3 would be able to reach 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and it would have a maximum speed of 290 km / h.

Audi RS3 Sportback 2022 camouflaged