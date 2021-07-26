Audi RS Q e-tron, Carlos Sainz’s hybrid car for the Dakar

It was the month of November 2020 when Audi announced its participation in the Dakar Rally 2022. The German brand announced that it would be a serious project with the intention of exploiting new technologies. Much less deceived us because months later they gave the names of the three drivers and co-drivers who would fight for victory: Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz (Spain), Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist (Sweden) and Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger (France).

And there are no doubts when it comes to technology. Audi has just officially presented the car for the Dakar 2022, named as Audi RS Q e-tron. RS means maximum performance, the Q informs us that it is a model that is not afraid of leaving the asphalt and e-tron warns us that it is an electrified vehicle. All this, in this case taken to the extreme with the competition vehicle.

Julius Seebach, Director of Audi Sport GmbH and Head of Motorsport at Audi:

Quattro traction changed the rules of the game in the World Rally Championship, and Audi was the first brand to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an electrified prototype. Now we want to usher in a new era in the Dakar Rally, as we test and develop our e-tron technology in extreme conditions.

The signature of the four rings aims to demonstrate having a great potential for electrification, and proof of this is that they have made their intentions clear: they want victory. But his young technology should be able to deal with two weeks of extreme situations, including very long stages in the desert.

Really, the Powertrain of this Audi RS Q e-tron is electricOnly the batteries are powered by the energy generated by the heat engine. The gasoline engine is the TFSI used in the DTM, functioning as a power generator. While the battery has a capacity of 50 kWh and weighs around 370 kilos.

The maximum power of the electric propulsion system is 500 kW (680 hp). The Dakar Rally organization is still finalizing the power that can be used during the race. The electric powertrain offers many advantages, since the electric motors allow very precise management, thus ensuring ease of driving.

Both the front and rear axles have a motor-generator unit (MGU).

There is no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles, the software being in charge of distributing the torque between the axles. That is, it works as a virtual and fully configurable center differential, which also has the advantage of saving weight.

And although it is by no means the most important thing, aesthetically it looks brutal. It has a very technological, aggressive and really striking design. The enormous air inlets, especially the upper one, as well as the lateral channels or the shape of the rear stand out. Also, it is important to note that the overhangs are really short.

From here, we wish the best of luck to the Audi Sport team, especially the Audi RS Q e-tron from Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz.

Source – Audi