Raises the power of your engine up to 740 horsepower

Accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour four tenths faster than the original model

The Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020 is the twist that the famous trainer has given to the spiciest familiar of the brand with the four rings. It offers a more aggressive aesthetic and a motor that increases its power to 740 horsepower.

ABT, one of the most famous trainers in the world, has gotten to work with the new Audi RS 6 Avant 2020. The result is baptized as Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020, which gains in aggressiveness both from an aesthetic and mechanical point of view.

AUDI RS 6-R ABT 2020: OUTDOOR

He Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020 incorporates a complete body kit in which the carbon fiber is the great protagonist. This consists of a new lip for the front bumper, aerodynamic inserts in the form of air ducts, side skirts, air inlets and outlets in the wheel arches and a higher volume diffuser.

On the sides of the diffuser there are four exhaust outlets of a new stainless steel system with carbon tails.

The rims incorporated by this Audi RS 6 Avant so special they are 22 inch and design ABT High Performance HR22.

AUDI RS 6-R ABT 2020: INTERIOR

ABT has not provided images of the interior of the Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020, although a recipe consisting of elements such as a specific steering wheel, the preparer’s emblems scattered throughout the cabin, its own upholstery and specific mats are expected.

AUDI RS 6-R ABT 2020: MECHANICAL

The engine of the Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020 It is the same that equips the series model, that is, a 4.0-liter biturbo V8. However, its power increases from the original 600 horses to 740, while the maximum torque does the same from 800 to 920 Newton meters.

The gearbox is maintained, such that it is an eight-speed automatic per torque converter Tiptronic. The traction system is total.

The increase in power and torque brings with it an improvement in performance. He Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020 Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.2 seconds, four tenths faster than the series model. The top speed is 320 kilometers / hour, a figure that exceeds the 305 offered by the RS 6 Avant with the optional Dynamic Plus package.

ABT has incorporated into this family sports car a new adjustable suspension and new stabilizer bars.

AUDI RS 6-R ABT 2020: PRICE

Only 125 units of this will be manufactured Audi RS 6-R ABT 2020, which has a price of 69,900 euros, a figure to which we must add the 138,900 euros that the standard car costs.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/13/2020 ABT’s Audi RS 6 Avant on video. 04/08/2020 ABT reveals the first images and information of its preparation of the Audi RS 6 Avant.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.