The engine is a 2.9-liter V6 TFSI

Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.9 seconds

The Audi RS 5 2020 is a small renovation of the German sports car that arrives in both the Coupé and Sportback versions. Under the hood is the 2.9-liter V6 TFSI engine with 450 horsepower. Its starting price in Spain is, in both cases, 105,090 euros.

He Audi RS 5 it is updated with an update that receives both the Coupé bodywork, which had ceased to be sold, and the Sportback. Again it is the most capable version of the Audi A5, and its closest rivals are the Mercedes-AMG C 63 or the BMW M3 and M4.

AUDI RS 5 2020: EXTERIOR

He Audi RS 5 2020 it is clearly distinguished from the rest of the TO 5 thanks to a specific bodywork. It features a wider and flatter Singleframe grille similar to that of the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback. Above it are some air intakes in the style of the Audi Sport quattro from 1984. For its part, the wheel arches grow by 40 millimeters, while the optional Matrix led headlights have dark bezels.

On the side, the Audi RS 5 2020 it has new skirts, while in the rear a new air diffuser with two large exhaust outlets is integrated.

There are some stylish packages in gloss black, matt aluminum and carbon, which give the decorative elements of the bumpers and footpegs a distinctive look. As an option, the logo with the four rings and the RS logo can come in black.

Audi has added two new colors to the range of colors offered for the bodywork, which are Turbo blue and Tango red.

He Audi RS 5 Coupe 2020 It has a carbon fiber roof reinforced with plastic –CFRP–, which saves four kilos.

The standard wheels are 20 inches. As an option there are three others of identical size, one of them polished and painted in matt bronze.

AUDI RS 5 2020: INTERIOR

Sportsmanship is also the dominant note inside the Audi RS 5 2020. RS seats with Alcantara upholstery and standard leather are available. As an option you can request one of Nappa fine. Also as an extra the RS design package, which allows the inclusion of details in red or gray.

He Alcantara It is the material that covers the steering wheel or the lever knob, as well as the padded area for the knees in the console. The seams are red or gray in contrast.

The system MMI touch It offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. It contains specific information on this version, all of them performance-oriented. The same is the case with the Audi virtual cockpit, which is offered as an option. Using RS mode activates the corresponding display on the screen, which is again 12.3 inches.

AUDI RS 5 2020: EQUIPMENT

He Audi RS 5 2020 offers the third generation of the modular infotainment platform, known as MIB 3. Thanks to it, a large number of online navigation functions are offered.

Audi figures in more than 30 driver assistance systems that the RS 5 2020 standard, to which many others are added either as individual options or in the form of packages.

AUDI RS 5 2020: MECHANICAL

He Audi RS 5 2020 It has under the hood a 2.9-liter twin-turbo TFSI gasoline engine with 450 horses power and a maximum torque of 600 Newton meter. Thanks to it, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.9 seconds, while the maximum speed can be 280 km / hour on request. Serial is 250.

Associated with the engine is a eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission. The driver can control the change of gears through new aluminum cams placed behind the steering wheel. The traction of the car is total quattro, and an optional sport differential can be added, capable of actively distributing torque between the front wheels.

Standard on Audi RS 5 2020 It offers a sports suspension, although as an option you can incorporate the RS sport plus sports suspension, which has the system Dynamic Ride Control stabilization of the roll and pitch movements of the body. It uses steel springs and adjustable shock absorbers in three stages, connected diagonally by a hydraulic circuit and a central valve. In high speed cornering the valves regulate the oil flow in the shock absorber corresponding to the compressed spring of the front wheel outside the corner, which achieves an increase in the proportionate support and reduces pitching and rolling movements.

He Audi RS 5 2020 offers the usual comfort, auto and dynamic driving modes, to which the new RS1 Y RS2. They can be activated from the RS Mode button, and control the response of elements such as the engine, transmission, damping, steering, sports differential and exhaust sound.

He braking system Standard features steel discs and calipers painted in black or red. As an alternative, Audi offers carbon ceramic discs on the front axle, with the calipers painted in gray, red or blue.

AUDI RS 5 2020: PRICE

The price of the Audi RS 5 2020, both with the Coupé body and with the Sportback, starts from 105,090 euros. The first units, in spring.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/08/2020 Audi confirms the prices for Spain of the RS 5 2020. 12/10/2019 Audi reveals the first data and images of the RS 5 2020.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.