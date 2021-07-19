Audi RS 3, the keys to the extreme compact sports car

Renewal for the most extreme sports compact of the brand with the four rings, the new Audi RS 3. The German firm has communicated this morning all the details of this new generation, which fortunately maintains the legendary 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine with supercharging.

It’s about the third generation of the Audi RS 3, which like the predecessor can be configured with both Sportback and Sedan bodywork. In case you’re wondering, we still don’t know its price, although logically it won’t be too accessible. In addition, the first units are expected to arrive to market early 2022.

Audi RS 3: Engine and performance

What interests us most when it comes to talking about a radical compact like this Audi RS3 is its technical part. As we said before, under the hood remains the five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI block, an engine with a special touch and sound. Develops 400 CV, but now it is available before, at 5,600 rpm, and it stays until 7,000. For its part, the maximum torque increases to 500 Nm, between 2,250 and 5,600 laps.

According to the brand, the new RS 3 does the 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds, reaching 250 km / h of maximum speed. However, with an optional kit, the top speed limitation can be raised to 280 km / h, and up to 290 km / h if we opt for the RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes.

RS Torque Splitter, to play sideways

Transmission is handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, leaving the quattro drive that sends all the potential to the four wheels. As standard, it also incorporates the RS Torque Splitter system. This device makes it possible to distribute the torque more optimally between the rear wheels depending on each circumstance and, in addition, to equip the Drift mode.

With Drift mode the RS Torque Splitter can send all the torque to a single rear wheel, passing up to 1,750 Nm. Thus, it favors slides to have fun and burn tires in a closed circuit in a controlled way.

Optionally you can request some factory semi-slick tires, having configured the RS Performance driving mode specifically for track driving and thus extract the maximum performance from the set.

Variable valve exhaust

Another aspect to note is that the exhaust has variable valves, whereas before we only had the open or closed positions. In this way, now we can select between intermediate positions from the screen and the drive select, expanding the range of loudness. In the case of the optional RS sport exhaust, the sound is further enhanced by the characteristic firing order: 1-2-4-5-3.

Chassis, wider and lower

The sports suspension as standard in this Audi RS 3 it is newly developed, reacting more quickly. Optionally you can bet on the RS plus sports suspension, with adaptive dampers, adjusting each of the four independently depending on the driving, the selected mode and the state of the road.

If we compare it with an Audi A3, this radical version of the compact has a higher negative drop, specifically we are talking about almost half a degree. It may seem like little, but it does achieve greater steering precision and greater control on the stronger side supports. The lower triangle and stabilizer bar bushings are also stiffer.

The bodywork is ten millimeters lower than in the S3 and 25 millimeters lower than in the A3.

Brakes to measure up in any situation

The RS 3 comes equipped standard with steel brakes with six-piston calipers, larger and newly developed, commensurate with the power of the five-cylinder engine. Optionally, on the front axle a ceramic brake system 380 mm in diameter and 38 mm thick, with a specially adapted pedal characteristic curve.

This high-performance brake system weighs another 10 kg less than the steel one, whose ventilated and perforated discs measure 375 mm in diameter and 36 mm thick at the front, and 310 mm and 22 mm at the rear. That is, they are larger and more stable than in the previous model.

The elements that direct the air flow improve cooling by 20%. This reduces temperature spikes more quickly during hard braking, while maintaining pedal feel. In addition, it also reduces wear on the brake pads, which are 15% larger and do not have copper.

Those who opt for ceramic brakes can choose between calipers finished in gray, red or blue. Those who prefer the steel version can request red calipers instead of the black ones.

This is the exterior and interior of the new Audi RS 3

On an aesthetic level, it continues with the usual Audi formula in its most sporty models. This means that it continues easily recognizing as an Audi A3, but from afar you already sense that it is not a conventional variant.

Look at details such as the very marked front bumpers with huge air intakes, the black outline of the Singleframe grille or the new optional LED headlights with different designs. It also looks much wider and more muscular due to the marked front wings (which increase the front tracks by 33 mm compared to the RS 3 predecessor) or the lower heels, creating black contrasts to increase sportiness.

For its part, As standard it is equipped with 19-inch wheels and ten spokes, although optionally there are a five-spoke RS. The brand also offers the aforementioned semi-slicks, which are some Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R high perfomance.

The new Audi RS 3 can be ordered in two exclusive RS colors: Kyalami green and Kemora gray.

If we go to the back, the biggest one stands out again print width, the darkened LED lights and that prominent bumper with the traditional two oval exhaust outlets in the black diffuser. Of course, although it is a “simple” A3, it leaves no doubt that it is a much more radical variant in any of its angles.

And no less striking is the inside, where we receive RS sports seats, a steering wheel upholstered in Alcantara and flattened at the bottom, as well as an instrument panel with specific graphics. Also noteworthy are the optional moldings and seams that can go matching body color, as we see in these images provided by the brand. All this to increase the sporting experience of the driver and his occupants.

Audi RS3 Gallery

Source – Audi Press