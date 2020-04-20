It will have a 2.5-liter engine capable of exceeding 400 horsepower

It is the same mechanical base that the Audi RS Q3 offers.

The new Audi RS 3 2021 completes its final test days before a presentation that should take place in the coming months. It will have the same engine as the RS Q3, that is, a 2.5-liter gasoline whose power will exceed 400 horsepower.

The fourth generation of the Audi A3 has just been presented, although the most capable and radical version is still to be seen. Its about Audi RS 3 2021, which will come with enough arguments to fight with the current king of the segment, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. Of course, the star model will still offer a little more power.

AUDI RS 3 2021: EXTERIOR

There are still no images of Audi RS 3 2021, although a recipe similar to that followed by the RS Q3 compared to the conventional Q3 is to be expected. That means that it will have a series of specific details such as the grill, more voluminous air intakes, larger tires and a rear with a spoiler, a diffuser and a double exhaust outlet.

AUDI RS 3 2021: MECHANICAL

The motor that will equip the Audi RS 3 2021 It is a turbocharged 2.5-liter like the one that equips the RS Q3, model where it develops 400 horses power and a maximum torque of 480 Newton meter. It is expected that in the most sporty version of the compact, it will be around 420 horses, although the landing of a variant called Performance that goes up to 450 is not ruled out. In that case it will exceed what is offered by the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, whose 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 421 horsepower and 500 Newton meters.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour will be below the 4.5 seconds announced by the RS Q3. The top speed will be the same, 250 km / h electronically limited and 280 if the sportier package is added.

The traction system will be total.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/20/2020 New data about the engine of the Audi RS 3 2021 leaked. 03/24/2020 The first data of the new Audi RS 3 2021 is filtered.

