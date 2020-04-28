With this new Audi alternative, you can prevent the person with whom you are making a video conference to see what is behind you

Work from home on this quarantine has forced many people to have to make video calls or virtual conferences with your coworkers and without a doubt it is a very comfortable option for everyone, however, it has its disadvantages, since you cannot control what happens around you, abroad or worse, if there are people who pass behind you without realize.

Audi He has put to work and starting from this point, he has decided to create a series of background images that can be used in some video conferencing applications. As expected, the backgrounds are themed of course cars, and according to the Motorpasion portal, you can use them to show that you are a true car lover, or, so that you do not see the disaster we have at home in the morning.

Wallpaper Audi.

Credit: Courtesy Audi.

The images of Audi They are in high resolution and when using them, the people who contact us can see this background behind, instead of a wall or something that does not seem so attractive.

The wallpapers are compatible with the app Zoom and other applications that allow video conferencing.

Wallpaper Audi.

Credit: Courtesy Audi.

Among the available designs, you can choose between a Audi r8 and TT RS that can be seen in full, the other images correspond to details and other types of illustrations related to the brand. For now the brand is putting the images in a public Dropbox file and has clarified that in the coming days and weeks they will add more images to their collection.

For download images and start using them you just have to give click here.

