Audi q7 hybrid 2021 launch in colombia

Q7 55 TFSI Quattro is the full name of Audi’s renewed luxury SUV, a highly anticipated launch by subscribers to the German matrix not only for the luxury it represents, but especially for its versatility, translated into a cabin suitable for seven occupants and numerous technical advantages that allow it to behave like silk on the road or face the most difficult surfaces without complexes.

From the outset, the “quattro” traction system with self-locking central differential traction was incorporated and, as a novelty in the brand for our market, air suspension, which Allows you to change the height of the bodywork above the ground with just one button access from the cab. There are seven driving profiles available, starting from the ‘offroad’ mode (it raises it an additional 25 millimeters to overcome prominent obstacles), to the dynamic position, which lowers it from 15 to 30 millimeters when the driver wants to face the highway with determination or if you intend to load a heavy load into the trunk and need the frame to be lowered for easier access.

New Audi Q7 2021

For both scenarios, its 3.0-liter V6 engine with Tiptronic eight-speed gearbox is enough and more than enough. 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque at 1,370 rpm, coupled for the first time to a 48-volt light hybridization system, with which it arrives in just 5.9 seconds from the zero position to 100 kph through an almost imperceptible stepping of the transmission.

Like all mild hybrids, the hybridization of this model was also conceived to support the internal combustion engine during accelerations, and here it also allows it to roll up to 40 seconds, by inertia, at speeds that do not drop than 55 kph and do not exceed 160 kph. In other words, shuts off the engine for periods of time when the vehicle is cruising down an avenue or highway and do the same at 22 kph or less, if you notice that you slow down to stop at a traffic light or enter a garage.

New Audi Q7 2021

The Audi Q7 present in our country arrives with Prestige equipment, armed with Led Matrix headlights (adaptive) and a series of driving assistants, such as semi-autonomous parking, vision cameras with audible front and rear alerts, light and rain sensors and hill start assistant.

Inside, leather-wrapped seats, ambient lighting with a palette of 30 colors and diamond gray finishes are the best highlights of this body, which grew 11 millimeters compared to the previous model and allowed a trunk of 865 liters of capacity with the third bench folded down, or 2,050 if the back of the second row is collected 35:30:35.

Data sheet

Engine: 2,995 cm3 TFSI

Power: 340 hp at 5,000-6,400 rpm

Torque: 500 Nm at 1,370-4,500 rpm

Gearbox: 8-speed Tiptronic

Drive: 4×4

Hybridization: 48 volt network

New Audi Q7 2021

Nothing random

The fully digitized controls and accessible through two central 10.1 and 8.6 inch screens located one below the other, have a very intuitive fingering that —literally— ‘moves’ the respective monitor when the icon is pointed. wants to act. Through these monitors you can access all the cabin systems, such as the air conditioning, the different settings or the ambient lighting, and, of course, the Audi Sound System sound system armed with 10 speakers and a 180-watt subwoofer. with interface for smartphones.

Keys

– The design of the front light units is reminiscent of those of the voluminous Q8 luxury SUV and, like those of that one, they are of adaptive Matrix Led technology with daytime headlight washers and DRL that simulate an arrow.

– The new octagonal grille with six vertical chrome bars and the Audi logo was armed with a frame, also silver, and rests on the newly designed bumper, with prominent air intakes.

– The 20-inch graphite gray star-patterned wheels house ventilated four-wheel disc brakes and are bolted to the adaptive air suspension with active damping control.

– The 5,063-millimeter-long, 2,212-millimeter-wide and 1,741-millimeter-high frame includes a panoramic glass roof and chrome rails to adjust the luggage rack, as well as a small antenna in the rear area.

– The heated exterior mirrors screwed onto the shoulders of the front doors are electrically folding and incorporate automatic anti-glare system, low beam and adjustment memories.

New Audi Q7 2021