Audi Q6 e-tron 2023: design, autonomy and secrets

Within the great “avalanche” of electric launches from Audi, the new and unreleased Q6 e-tron will play a key role. Attentive to the first data and secrets of this new SUV.

June 8, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Illustration of the Audi Q6 e tron ​​according to Schulte

The Audi electrical “storm” began two years ago with the presentation of his first purely electric model: the e-tron SUV. With this vehicle, the German firm kicked off new cars powered entirely by electricity.

In this article, the main protagonist is the unreleased Q6 e-tron, whose official premiere is initially scheduled for mid 2022, while his commercialization would not start until the beginning of 2023. In the range of the German brand, this new vehicle would be the third one hundred percent electric SUV, after the aforementioned e-tron and the recently presented Q4 e-tron.

Some unofficial information anticipates that this new vehicle (the Q6) would come to replace the current e-tron, so in a couple of years I would only market two purely electric SUVs (this Q6 and the aforementioned Q4). The protagonist of this article has made headlines when a series of leaked information and several spy images of its set-up on highways and roads around the world have been published on the Internet.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

At the level of design, everything indicates that the final image of the model will have a imposing appearance with numerous athletic or sporty details mixed with more elegant nuances. The front should have the characteristic Singleframe grill (closed or “reinterpreted” for electric vehicles) flanked by large air intakes under the headlights with Matrix Led technology.

Seen from profile, the model should offer a silhouette with a roof line that would cascade smoothly towards the rear, with the top edge of the rear window flowing through the rear pillars. In this rear area, a striking band of light would connect the rear lights with OLED technology.

Audi Q6 e-tron: infinite equipment

Inside, the Ingolstadt brand would firmly bet on a high quality premium atmosphere, with the combination of quality noble materials (including vegan leather and other types of recycled leather). The new electrical technical platform It will also free up more space for the occupants. Like other recently introduced models of the brand, the general characteristics of the cabin would include a digital instrument cluster with an augmented reality (AR) front display, MIB 3-power OLED touchscreens with haptic feedback, dynamic ambient lighting and Optional digital side mirrors (conventional rear view mirrors could be dispensed with).

The interior of the Audi Q6 e tron ​​could be similar to the one in the image above

As to security systems, it will incorporate the assistant to avoid collisions, the adaptive cruise control and the cameras of surround vision. Various driving modes will be included for the air suspension, as will semi-autonomous driving with predictive curve control based on GPS data.

Audi Q6 e-tron 2023: your platform

Unlike the current e-tron SUV, the Q6 will build on the Volkswagen Group’s premium platform architecture (PPE) jointly developed with Porsche. Shared with him Next-generation Porsche Macan EV, the architecture of 800 volts is able to perform a fast charging of DC type (Direct Current) up to a power of 270 kW, which allows the 100 kWh battery charges from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

We can already anticipate that this new Q6 will employ the same rear or dual electric motor arrangement, battery and rear / all-wheel drive configuration that he Audi A6 e-tron Concept recently revealed. Preliminary power figures would add up to about 350 kW (about 475 hp) and up to 800 Nm of maximum torque. Audi assures that depending on the variant, it could reach a autonomy of more than 700 km (435 miles) on the WLTP cycle and will reach the 100 km / h from zero in less than four seconds.