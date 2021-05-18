Audi q5 sportback 2021 launch in colombia

Audi has been with its foot on the accelerator for several months, specifically in the one of the vans, the segment where most brands decided to bet the whole for the whole by virtue of its enormous global reception.

They are three copies of this type from the German house registered on our pages in the last year: The Q3 Sportback model, launched at the start of the pandemic, was followed by the compact SUV Q2 with a retouched look and new engine, and – later – the luxurious Q7 offered with 48-volt light hybridization to satisfy the most demanding market next to the Q8, with an identical mechanical train and a coupe-like frame.

Audi Q5 Sportback 2021

The turn is now for the intermediate SUV Q5, which had momentarily disappeared from the offer and will appear again from next month as Q5 45 TFSI MHEV quattro, with novelties in its aesthetics and, first, next to a completely new example for us: the Crossover Utility Vehicle, CUV (this is what Audi calls its coupe-type SUVs internally) Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI MHEV quattro.

In addition to the new nomenclature, the word quattro that denotes the drive system and the TFSI sequence referring to the turbo, it is the MHEV acronym that deserves attention, as announces for the first time in the Q5 saga the presence of a light hybridization powertraintechnology that all German brands have already dived into to meet the stringent Euro 6 ZD environmental standard.

In this case it refers to the integration of a BSG starter motor that supplies 12 volts to the vehicle’s electrical system and serves to power an additional lithium-ion battery through energy recovery during braking. This allows driving with the internal combustion engine switched off at a speed no higher than 22 kph and turn it off when it comes to rest (traffic light stops, for example).

The new mechanism was integrated into the renowned 1,984 cm3 turbocharged engine with a seven-speed S-tronic transmission and total drive system, which in this case it achieves 249 maximum horsepower and a torque of 360 Nm at just 1,600 rpm with which it reaches from position 0 to 100 kph in 6.3 seconds, according to laboratory tests.

Audi Q5 Sportback 2021 05

Naturally, the Q5 and Q5 Sportback differ from each other in the body style, but also in the odd detail of their equipment, recognized as Advanced in the SUV and as Prestige in the new model. The size separates them by seven millimeters long and two millimeters wide in favor of the Q5 Sportback, with an improved aerodynamic coefficient (0.30 Cx), while the trunk capacity registers 510 liters in the technical sheet of the new proposal compared to the 520 promised in the traditional model.

For its lines, price and equipment, the Q5 Sportback will have to deal with BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, two niche models aimed at users who seek more sportiness in their trucks. Hence their 20-inch two-tone rings (19 of his sister’s), full led headlights and technical installation where sportiness predominates, with shift paddles at the helm, Multi-link suspension with tubular stabilizer front and rear, and six driving modes that change the behavior of the box, steering and suspension.

Data sheet

Model: Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI MHEV

Engine: 1,984 cm3 TFSI

Power: 249 horsepower at 5,000-6,000 rpm

Torque: 370 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm

Gearbox: 7-speed S-tronic

Drive: 4×4

Acceleration (0 to 100 kph): 6.3 s

Horse kilos ratio: 7.4

Audi Q5 Sportback 2021

Price

The Audi Q5 Sportback CUV with Prestige equipment costs 210 million pesos, and the renewed Q5 SUV with Advanced equipment costs 193 million.

Comfort details

In addition to the 100-watt sound system with eight speakers manipulated by voice or from a 10.1-inch center screen, the interior of the Audi Q5 Sportback includes three-zone climate control, leather-wrapped seats, ambient lighting with a palette of 30 colors, front and rear armrests, 40/20/40 folding rear backrest and panoramic sliding roof.

Fact

The Q5 Sportback was armed with six airbags and a 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors. The quattro system sends all the power to the front end, but if full drive is needed on rough roads or in the rain, and with Dynamic mode, two clutches connect the rear wheels to the powertrain in fractions of a second and predictively.

Audi Q5 Sportback 2021