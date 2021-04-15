Audi q4 etron and q4 etron sportback debut two new electric suvs of the brand

Two new electric SUVs of the brand debuted worldwide Audi, the Q4 e-Tron and the Q4 e-Tron Sportback They differ not only in their bodywork, more sporty for the latter, but also in their capabilities and equipment.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

Audi Q4 e-Tron, its keys

1. Size. This truck becomes the brand’s smallest electric vehicle, for now.

2. Platform. It uses the same Volkswagen electric platform, called MEB, which is the same as the ID.4.

3. Mechanics. Two mechanical capacities: the first truck will have a variant with an electric motor for drive from the rear axle that gives it 200HP and 310 of torque and the other, the Sportback with two engines, one on each axle, that gives them all-wheel drive, 295HP and 460 of torque.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

4. Batteries. It will also have two battery options, 77 kWh and another 52 kWh, but the standard will be the first as it is the one that gives the greatest range of autonomy with up to 400 kilometers per charge. The other will be used for cheaper editions.

5. Design. New design language for the brand. With the new Q4 e-tron, a new stage begins for Audi that wants to ‘dress’ its electric vehicles differently and whose main features are in the front and the high waist. The difference between the two trucks is that the Sportback will have a more ‘athletic’ stance and a more aerodynamic profile that improves its range by 10 km, according to the brand.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

6. New optical assemblies: In this aesthetic change, a separate chapter receives the lights that have as a great novelty the exclusive technology of Audi called customizable daytime running for their matrix led headlights. This means that you can select from four lighting designs.

7. Augmented reality. The new Q4 e-tron incorporates augmented reality technology in its front screen and that can be projected in the panoramic. This system supports navigation and tells you precisely and in advance where to turn without taking your eyes off the road.

8. Screens. The Q4 e-tron has the largest center screen included in an Audi as it is 11.6 inches, although it will have a 10.1-inch screen as standard. The dashboard is 10.25 inches. As additional information, you will have the option of equipping the Sonos premium sound system.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

9. Loading. Audi’s two new electric SUVs can be charged with different outputs using alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC): up to 11 kW with AC and up to 125 kW DC with a high-speed charger. The latter gives you 208 km of range in just 10 minutes.

10. Recovery of energy by braking. Both trucks will have paddles behind the wheel to select the degree of regeneration through which up to 90% of energy can be recovered from braking.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

Prices

Pricing will start at approximately $ 45,000 for the 200HP starter model and its sales in the world will start at middle of this year.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 2021

FACT

Both trucks are the same size, with 4.58 meters long, 1.86 wide and 1.63 high and its wheelbase is 2.76 meters. The trunk of the Q4 e-tron has a volume of 520 liters.

See the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 2021