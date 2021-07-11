Another electric SUV that hits the market, but it is not just any electric. The Q4 e-tron is the door of entry in Audi to “battery-powered” mobility, a car that, as you imagine, limits a spectrum of customers by price and range of action, but which as a product, qualities, touch, comfort or performance, it seems to me the “plugged in” of the moment.

Audi Q4 e-tron: we tested the new SUV, a twin of the Skoda Enyaq and VW ID. 4.

Up to a 80 percent of the Audi Q4 e-tron range could qualify for the Moves III Plan -7,000 or 4,500 euros depending on whether or not you scrap your previous vehicle, a contribution that facilitates something else entry to premium electric mobility. Its price range is between 44,460 and 62,060 euros in the case of normal bodywork, between 1,500 and 2,100 euros more in the case of the Audi Q4 Sportback, sportier in line, somewhat more equipped and even with a little more boot capacity, 15 liters more to be exact. It is not a cheap car – both the Skoda Enyaq iV As the VW ID.4 with those that share engines and platform are clearly less expensive—, but if you have infrastructure at home, life more or less organized and you can afford it, You see licking your lips because the Q4 e-tron is a real pass.

At the wheel of the Audi Q4 40 e-tron, the version that interests you if you are looking for an electric for everything.

Touched and driven in his normal body version –The Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback will arrive in September-, What here you already have all the technical information of the range, we focus already driving impressions, specifically, of the version 40 e-tron, the intermediate in power and greater autonomy of the range at the moment, and in my opinion, the most interesting of all if you are looking the best possible balance between performance and range of action. Advertise between 477 and 519 km depending on the degree of equipment chosen, but assumes a more realistic 380 km on average depending on the conditions of use and driving. It may still be an insufficient radius of action for all audiences —not because of the distances to your destination, but because of your logistical and organizational capacity and, if you allow me, also adventurous—, but it is more than reasonable to be able to connect to this technology enjoying a vehicle of outstanding comfort and impeccable driving feel. If you let me, I will configure your ideal Q4 e-tron.

The Q4 35 e-tron with the 170 hp engine can only opt for the 52 kWh battery and its official autonomy, with 340 km – stay more or less with 80 percent of this figure, about 270 km – seems to me too little to invest between 44,460 and 53,260 euros, the price range of this version. For its part, The Audi Q4 50 e-tron have a second electric motor on the front axle to reach up to 299 hp, they use the same 77 kWh battery as the 40 e-tron, but their range of action is also reduced to 488 official km, but with predictably higher electricity consumption. It is true that between the 40 e-tron and the 50 e-tron there is a significant difference in performance capacity but that It will hardly be useful or you will be able to take advantage of, because as you know, the speed wastes the drums to devilish rhythms. In fact, I bet the 35 e-tron’s 170 hp is more than enough to move with agility, but what I do attest to is that the 204 hp of the 40 e-tron make the Q4 e-tron move in its range of possible speeds —It is limited to 160 km / h— with astonishing ease, whatever the type of road and orography, whether we are loaded or not.

Having chosen the engine, we go with the finishes. An Advaced is my candidate and I’ll tell you the reasons. S-Line and Black Line suspension step with lowered train – optional in the rest for 250 euros – and even I would prefer to invest the 1,560 euros that the Dynamic Plus package with the adaptive suspension would cost me in other elements. The standard one, the “squishy” that originally comes from the Basic and Advanced cited, is a true marvel. The influence of a distribution of weights close to 50% in each axis and the fact of having the heaviest elements located in a very low position —90 kilos from the engine, 500 kilos from the battery, plus its corresponding casing and other elements— contribute so much to the dynamics that I assure you that no more firmness of suspension is needed to achieve outstanding behavior and agility. Optional heat pump in all– It will guarantee you more stable autonomies – for 1,120 euros it is almost mandatory for me, just like the steering wheel with cams —115 euros—, which allows you to manage regenerative braking — otherwise, you would only have the option of using mode B as an alternative, with “one pedal” operation. The rest, the whims you want to add, but that would be my starting point to move into the perfect Q4 e-tron from my point of view.

Audi Q4 40 e-tron, more sensations and consumption data in test.

Eighty percent of the first trip I did was through mountain passes at an agile pace, with changing asphalt and compensated altimetry at the end of the route. Final consumption of 22.5 kWh – with downsizing potential if I’d driven smoother – I find them more than satisfactory. For such a car, I admit a direction not too fast; his touch, by the way, is impeccable and I’ve always had the feeling of knowing where to guide the front end without lack of information.

Despite the criticized rear drum, I have not had any problem of lack of mordant or resistance, but I drive electric cars always relying on electrical retention. The mode “One pedal” works great, and although I prefer the cams, part of the braking I have also managed with the brake pedal itself, but using only regenerative braking, reaching in this case up to 0.3 g deceleration. The entry into action of the hydraulic brake is very well achieved on the pedal, much better than in other electric cars, and it is much easier to modulate braking not only on the road, but especially in the city.

The insulation of the car is outstanding and, as I mentioned before, the standard suspension works flawlessly because the vertical flexibility of this damping does not detract from too much agility of reactions. It is true that you feel a certain rocking, but the lateral and longitudinal movements are very well “aligned” with each other, especially in the recovery phase of the car to its neutral state, with which, you never have the feeling of uncoordinated movement or parasite of the body.

For its part, the power of this engine is more than enough so that the two tons of empty car do not choke it, but above the number of horses, their quality is surprising due to their instantaneous torque and the way they are transmitted to the ground from the rear axle, with an absolutely invisible electronic intervention so that there are never sudden interruptions as in other electric cars. I said, a performance and impeccable touch for a car that, benefited by its skeleton, offers much more space and interior relief than an equivalent thermal and that, as you can imagine, is covered by the Audi standard at the level of quality, on-board technologies. and refinement, elements that, to a greater or lesser extent, mark that thin red line between their blood brothers: the Skoda Enyaq and the VW ID.4.