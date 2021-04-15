Audi Q4 e-tron, up to 520 km of autonomy, from € 44,460

Audi has presented the Q4 e-tron, its first electric car based on the platform MEB from Volkswagen on which vehicles such as the ID.3, ID.4 or the Skoda Enyaq iV. This implies a slightly lower price than previous models and a much higher production volume.

The Audi Q4 e-tron It will be offered with two different batteries: 55 kWh, with a maximum range of 341 kilometers (349 in the Sportsback version), and 82 kWh. The latter would offer a maximum range of about 520 kilometers, always based on the WLTP cycle, which in our opinion is somewhat optimistic.

The Audi Q4 e-tron quattro, which has all-wheel drive and therefore two engines, one on each axle, will offer up to 488 kilometers of maximum autonomy and 497 kilometers in the case of the Sportback version.

The front engine of the Q4 e-tron quattro will only start when it is needed to give more acceleration – and more immediate – or an extra grip. They do this to improve efficiency.

Regarding loading speed, the Audi Q4 e-tron supports a maximum power of 125 kW. This would allow, according to the manufacturer, a load of 5 to 80% in about 38 minutes. They also ensure that it is possible to recover 130 kilometers of autonomy in just ten minutes.

It should be clarified that the cheapest version of the Q4 has a lower maximum load power: 100 kW under ideal circumstances. In this case, the waiting times will inevitably be longer.

Design of the Audi e-tron Q4

The Audi Q4 e-tronBeing a 100% electric car based on the MEB platform, it is a little smaller and allows more suitable lines for a vehicle of this type. The hood and overhangs are much shorter. The windshield also changes if we compare it to its similar ones with a combustion engine.

The vehicle measures 4,590 millimeters long, 1,865 millimeters wide, and 1,613 high. The brand’s engineers and designers have also achieved a higher level of efficiency through the Audi exterior design. Q4 e-tron. This achieves a drag coefficient of 0.28 and the Sportback is even lower, 0.26.

The rear of the vehicle is different from previous Audi designs and especially the rear window of the sportback, which has a coupe-like profile and is divided into two parts by a spoiler. The rest of the exterior maintains many of the lines that we saw in the prototype of the vehicle in 2019 and several elements that identify and differentiate it as an Audi.

The interior has been revamped with a new driver-facing center console, two displays, new steering wheel. It will also be the company’s first vehicle to feature a head-up display, projecting relevant information onto the windshield.

Pricing and availability

The Audi Q4 e-tron It will be available from June 2021 in Europe. The sportsback versions will begin to be sold from the end of summer.

Q4 35 e-tron: € 44,460 Q4 40 e-tron: € 48,910 Q4 50 e-tron quattro: € 58,150

The versions sportsback of all these models will have a price of € 2000 extra in each of the Q4 models.

