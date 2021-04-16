Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, the key electric car at Audi

Audi presented yesterday afternoon, online and worldwide, two very important novelties for the future of its range. We refer to Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, which you will probably already guess from their name that they are models crossover-style electric. They are basically the same model, although with a more sporty and youthful style in the case of the Sportback due to the body line. By the way, we already have their prices.

These two cars are so important to the firm of the four rings because they are its first electric vehicles compact in size. Within the brand, they are probably the two most relevant models to see whether or not the public accepts electrification, since the e-tron and e-tron GT are expensive vehicles that more exclusive customers buy.

The company says that these two cars have as their main arguments the great amplitude, a wide autonomy and the style of its design. Audi wanted to create an SUV-looking city car that really offers great room for four occupants, as well as a generously sized boot. Or so they say, because if you look at the urban data sheet it doesn’t have too much, well measures 4.59 meters in length.

Taking care of every detail of the exterior

Aesthetically there is no doubt that they are two cars with a great visual appeal. They follow the brand’s design style to be easily recognizable as an Audi. The Singleframe grille appears on the front, but logically with the interior closed.

The lighting is particularly noteworthy, which is configurable by the driver in four different styles in the case of Matrix LEDs and forms a very important part of the design. Also striking are the very dynamic shapes of the ends of the bumper, with very marked lines and channeling.

On the side they go for that sporty, rugged crossover feel by using gigantic tires, lots of tension lines, and high hips. In the case of the Sportback all this is increased by the soft ceiling drop, which meets the rear spoiler at mid-height. In my opinion, the Sportback looks very nice.



It is striking that in a car of this size, level of quality, technology, performance and price we find ourselves with drum brakes on the rear wheels.

And in the back we stumbled upon a new style of lighting, which in my view feels better than the one used by the A7 and A8, for example; they are even different from the e-tron and e-tron Sportback. They are similar, but this new variant seems more aggressive and not so simple. Finally, the dimensions of the Audi Q4 e-tron are 4,590 mm long, 1,865 wide and 1,613 high. The overhangs are very short, with a 2,760 mm wheelbase.

HUD with augmented reality and floating center console

Inside, the usual Audi continuity line is maintained, although with perceptible changes. We know that we are facing a model of the house with the four rings, but now we find a new steering wheel with touch controls, which I think does not make much sense in this or any other car on the market. Where the usual buttons and roulettes are, everything else is removed, although as in this case it has a haptic response.

A remarkable novelty is the Head-Up Display with augmented reality, which looks very good although we have not yet been able to test it. The information is well organized and easily visible, showing the navigation directions on the windshield itself and as if we were wearing VR glasses.

In the center of the dashboard we have the 11.6-inch MMI infotainment display. Of course, all the connectivity, configuration, navigation and settings functions of the car are not lacking. Further down, a novelty stands out, the floating center console. In the upper area we have the starting and handling of the transmission, while in the lower part there are holes to leave objects and USB and 12V sockets. Unfortunately, there is still glossy black in several areas …

And as for the trunk, they are not bad capacity. According to Audi, the Q4 e-tron cubic 520 liters, expandable to 1,490 if we knock down the seats. For its part, the sports version, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron offers 535 liters with five seats and 1,460 if we fold the second row. They are large volumes in both cases.

Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron: batteries and motors

Both the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron will be available with two battery levels and three motors. The Q4 35 e-tron and Q4 40 e-tron are rear-engined only, making them the brand’s only rear-wheel drive options alongside the Audi R8 V10 RWD. For its part, the Q4 50 e-tron variants have two engines, one for each axle, which translates into all-wheel drive.

Rear wheel drive

The entry version for both models is the Audi Q4 35 e-tron. It has an electric motor with 125 kW of power (170 hp) and 310 Nm of torque. They accelerate from 0 to 100 in 9 seconds and have a limited top speed of 160 km / h. Thanks to its 52 kWh battery, they can homologate a range of 341 kilometers on a single charge.

The next step is the Q4 40 e-tron, which in this case has a 77 kWh battery to reach 520 kilometers of range. Its electric motor goes on the rear axle delivering 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm, so it takes 8.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 and its top speed is also limited to 160 km / h.

Quattro

Finally, the most performing variant is the Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro, which is also available in the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron bodies. It has the same 77 kWh battery as the previous one, but in this case it powers two motors. In the front end there is an 80 kW (109 hp) and 162 Nm propeller, while the rear yields 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm. Together they are able to dispense 220 kW (299 hp) and 460 Nm of maximum torque.

In this case, the speed is limited to 180 km / h, with an acceleration capacity from 0 to 100 km / h of 6.2 seconds. The range approved in WLTP is 488 kilometers, reaching 497 km in the case of the Sportback.

First prices and arrival date for the Audi Q4 e-tron

According to the German brand, the marketing of these two new electric models will begin in June 2021, that is, within just a couple of months. Almost certainly, for those dates the national presentation of the vehicle will take place and we will be able to test it in a first contact.

The starting price is of 44,460 euros for the Q4 e-tron, with the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron versions being about 2,000 euros more expensive. The good news is that customers can benefit from recently presented Moves III plan, with up to 7,000 euros discount.