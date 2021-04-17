Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback, or how to really put the batteries

On sale since June in Spain

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Friday, April 16, 2021 – 07:09

It is a 100% electric SUV 4.59 meters long that will be offered with up to 299 hp and 520 km of autonomy. The access version will cost 44,640 euros and will be eligible for Moves III.

In the end, nobody should forget that car brands are companies to make money and, therefore, logic says that their projects must be profitable. And, although the speed at which electrification is taking place does not allow that to always be the case, when Audi took to the arena it did so, of course with an SUV, but with one at the top of its range at high prices.

It was the e-tron of the end of 2018, a car 4.90 meters long and a minimum price of more than 73,000 euros. Then he launched the Sportback variant on that same car and, later, the e-tron GT, in a saloon and rival format, among others, of the Porsche Taycan. Here we are already talking about a price above 100,000 euros and up to 646 horsepower.

Once that transit is done, it is time to go down a step and seek that profitability also based on volume. In the future, there will be smaller battery-powered Audis. But now it is the turn of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback, the two bodies in which a 100% electric SUV of 4.59 meters long is declined and the first of the house that uses the MEB platform. Yes, the same one that they carry the VW lD.4 or the Skoda Enyaq and that also use the Cupra Tavascan.

The car will go on sale in Spain in June, with a price of 46,620 euros (2,000 euros plus the version with rear coup style) and, therefore, eligible for aid from the Moves III Plan. In addition to the aforementioned models, the Ford Mustang Mach-e or the Kia EV6 could be rivals of the new Audi, although in all cases we are talking about generalist brands. If we move on to the premium terrain in which Audi competes, both the Tesla Model Y and the Jaguar i-Pace go in price and are bigger.

Great breadth and good trunk

The use of the MEB platform has advantages both inside and out. Regarding the former, the freedom of design it grants has allowed fine tune the aerodynamics: the CX is just 0.28 on the Q4 e-tron and 0.26 on the Q4 e-tron Sportback. Inside doors, the gain is measured in space available to the occupants thanks to placing the wheels (19 to 21 inches) at the ends, which leaves a wheelbase of 2.76 meters. You can see more photos of the car here.

This gives the rear, which lacks a transmission tunnel, the same clearance as in a larger-size SUV. And that the trunk cubes between 520 and 535 liters. In addition, scattered around the cabin, there are holes that add up to another 25 liters, including those in the doors capable of holding one-liter bottles. On Sportbacks, the tailgate is electrically operated as standard, although Audi has not left a second trunk in the front as if they have other electrics.

The interior does not bring great changes compared to the other Audi electric. It has two large digital screens, one for the instrumentation and the other for the infotainment that at the beginning is 10.1 inches, but from the end of the year it can be optionally ordered with 11.6 inches. But it doesn’t have the bottom third screen of those. In its place, a dedicated surface has been located for the shift knobs.

The brand ensures that different recycled materials have been used in up to 27 elements of the car, including the front seats, which ‘drink’ the recycled plastic from 26 1.5-liter bottles. Among other gadgets, the driver will have a head up display with augmented reality that offers animated images that, for example, reinforce the indications of the browser. The steering wheel is totally new and can be ordered flattened at the top and bottom.

Up to 299 hp and all-wheel drive versions

One of the advantages of the new electric Audi is, as in its first cousins, the multiple options available to the customer. There are two battery variants (52 kWh and 77 kWh net) and three motors with 170, 204 and 299 HP, although in the latter case it is the sum of the two electric motors of the top-of-the-range version, the 50 e- tron quattro which, as the name suggests, has four-wheel drive (not permanent). In the case of this version, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds, although the maximum speed is limited to 180 km / h.

Regarding autonomy, It ranges between 341 kilometers and 520 kilometers depending on the version. Then, to recover energy, we can do it on the go with a regeneration system that even takes into account traffic or orography and that, in some models, will have three levels of intensity.

Already stopped, The recharging capacity in alternating current (the one at home) is 7.4 kWh for the small battery and 11 for the large one. While in a super-fast pole, the first supports up to 100 kWh by 125 the second, which allows it to rrecover 130 km in just 10 minutes. To facilitate operations, Audi will offer access to 210,000 public charging points, 4,000 of them accessible with the same card. Also, with a 60% discount on the Ionity network, which leaves the price per kWh at 31 cents.

The commercial offer includes four finishes (Basic, Advanced, S line and Black Line), 19 to 21-inch wheels, Sonos stereo, electronically adjustable or sport suspensions, drive mode selector, predictive navigation, progressive steering, level 2 autonomous driving system, 360-degree cameras, or LED matrix headlights that will allow, as a first, to choose between four lighting signatures. The rear is defined by a line that runs from side to side the rear.

