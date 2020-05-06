The Audi Q4 e-tron 2021 is an electric compact SUV that is under development. Its presentation still has no date, although it is rumored that it will be in 2021. The car will have about 300 horsepower and a range of approximately 450 kilometers. Its price would be around 42,000 euros, which would make it the cheapest electric company.

The Q4 e-tron 2021 is the production model of the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept, presented at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. With its launch, the brand with the four rings aspires to enter the melee with Tesla, who wants to dispute the market share of the Tesla Model Y.

AUDI Q4 E-TRON 2021: EXTERIOR

The Audi Q4 e-tron 2021 will be born from the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The prototype measured 4.59 meters in length, 1.90 meters in width and 1.60 meters in height, while the wheelbase remained at 2.77 meters.

The Singleframe grille stands out, some led headlights sharper than ever and the possibility of mounting 22-inch wheels. It advertises an aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.28, despite its height and volume. The brand points out that this efficiency contributes to squeezing more kilometers out of its battery.

AUDI Q4 E-TRON 2021: INTERIOR

Still no photos have come out of the interior of the Audi Q4 e-tron 2021, although there is a reference to the prototype that was presented in 2019. This marked a point and apart with the line of the conventional Audi e-tron, with a raised center console and a central screen that occupies a higher position on the dashboard, although it maintains the same size -12.3 inches.

The Q4 e-tron 2021 offers four seats, all with integrated headrests. From the driver’s seat you can see the specific Virtual Cockpit.

TOUDI Q4 E-TRON 2021: EQUIPMENT

Audi has already confirmed that it will offer 25 different light signatures in its optics thanks to the LED technology that they have. No further details on the model have yet emerged.

AUDI Q4 E-TRON 2021: MECHANICAL

Audi has not yet confirmed the official specifications of the Q4 e-tron 2021, although the prototype on which it is based announced 306 horsepower and 450 kilometers of autonomy in WLTP cycle thanks to an 82 kilowatt hour battery.

The battery in question weighs 510 kilos and is located under the floor of the car between both axles. It can be charged with a maximum of 135 kilowatts, so that with half an hour of charging it can have 80% of its capacity available.

AUDI Q4 E-TRON 2021: PRICES

The price of the Audi Q4 e-tron 2021 is not yet official, but the American magazine Car & Driver suggests that it will be in the orbit of $ 45,000, which in exchange is about 42,000 euros.

