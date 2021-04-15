Audi Q4 e-tron 2021: prices, engines and technology

The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback They’re just around the corner and if you get to the end of the text – I know you will – you will end up knowing all the secrets that Audi had not communicated so far. By now, we had already told you all about his revolutionary indoor technology – click here to read that article – now it’s time to go deeper. The Audi Q4 e-tron is now ready for take-off: the normal body will be on sale from June with a starting price of 44,460 euros —Below I leave you the detailed price of all the versions that make up the range— while the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback will arrive after summer and will cost about 2,000 euros more. The differences between the two bodies go beyond the design frontier insofar as, the Sportback has, as we will see, a somewhat more sporty positioning.

Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback 2021

The two bodies have the same dimensions and equivalent interior functionality, but not the same boot capacity: while the Audi Q4 e-tron announces 520 liters capacity, expandable to 1,490 with the seats folded down —sections 40:20:40—, the boot volume of the Sportback —These have electric opening as standard— reaches 535 liters, 1,460 taking advantage of the maximum capacity of the passenger compartment. The silhouette obviously gives the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback a sportier image, but it also achieves a more favorable aerodynamics: while the Cx of the normal bodywork is 0.28, the coupe goes down to 0.26. By itself, the exterior design has allowed the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback to have up to 46 km more range of use. Broken down, the elements that contribute their grain of sand are these: almost fully bodied underbody -14 km-, rear suspension arms with fairings -4 km-, pre-spoilers of the front area -5 km-, edge of turbulence of the mirrors mirrors —2 km—, 19-inch aerodynamic wheels —5 km—, Q4 e-tron tailgate gasket 4 km— and Sportback rear wing —12 km. This element is also a functional appendix in the dynamics of the car, offering greater support to the rear end although, yes, it divides the rear window in two, so when we can drive it we will have to see if it reduces visibility.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

e-tron 35, e-tron 40 and e-tron 50, the three launch engines

As you know, the Audi Q4 e-tron uses the same platform and engines as the VW ID.4 or the Skoda Enyaq, so their ranges are plus less equivalent. Two of the versions of the Q4 e-tron will be propulsion, with only one motor on the rear axle and at the moment, only one of them has all-wheel drive and therefore two engines. The Audi Q4 e-tron 35 have the smallest battery, with 52 kWh —55 kWh gross— and are associated with the 125 kW / 170 hp and 310 Nm of torque. Announces a maximum speed of 160 km / h, an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds and a range of 341 km for the normal Audi Q4 e-tron and 349 km for the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback. In this same order of bodies, the consumption announced in the WLTP cycle are these: between 17 and 19.1 kWh / 100 km in the first case and between 16.6 and 18.8 kWh / 100 km in the second. Unlike the other versions, the Q4 35 e-tron have an on-board charger of 7.4 kW in alternating current and up to 100 kW in direct current. The weight of the car ranges between 1,890 and 1,895 kg.

The Q4 40 e-tron raise the bar, and not only in potential or performance; From that motorization, all use the largest battery of all that have a place in the MEB architecture —At least, for the moment— that of 77 kWh net —82 gross kWh. Shippers shipped from 11 kW AC and up to 125 kW DC. But also, at least at the time of launch, this motorization is limited only to the normal bodywork, although with time it will surely be used by the Sportback as well. The rear unit is used here. 150 kW / 204 hp, with 310 Nm of torque. The maximum speed is maintained at 160 km / h, the acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h drops to 8.5 seconds and the radius of action increases to 520 km, the largest of the entire range at the moment. Your consumptions, between 17.3 and 19.3 kWh / 100 km. The weight of this version is 2,020 kilos.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

And we move on to most powerful and exclusive, for now, of the Audi Q4, the e-tron 50 quattro, in this case, motorization available for both bodies. Combines 150 kW / 204 hp rear engine with 310 Nm of torque with a front 80kW / 109 hp and 162 Nm of torque —I will tell you later technical details of both engines, because they use different technologies—, achieving a global power of 220 kW / 299 hp and 460 Nm of torque. The synchronization of the two engines through complex electronic management emulates a quattro electric all-wheel drive with its own driving characteristics. In this case, the maximum speed becomes 180 km / h, the 0 to 100 km goes down to 6.2 seconds and the autonomy remains at 488 km for the normal bodywork and at 497 km for the Sportback. Consumption, keeping the bodywork order, are these: between 17.7 to 19.9 kWh / 100 km and from 17.6 to 21.6 kWh / 100 km. The higher figure for the Q4 50 e-tron Sportback is due to the mounting of specific sports-oriented wheels – not the footprint or the size, but the compound.

Details you will like to know about the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback

As I told you at the beginning of the article, if you did not see it before, you can not miss seeing the interiors and reading everything related to the cabin and its new augmented reality technologies. Now, let’s go to those details that you surely want or are interested in knowing. The towing capacity of the e-tron with just one engine is 1,000 kg —With brakes and slopes of up to 12% -, of 1,200 kg for the e-tron quattro. The standard lighting is always composed of optical groups with LED technology that optionally they can be Matrix Led type, with the characteristics of being able to choose through the MMI Touch between 4 different light patterns for daylight. The bodywork has eight different shades, the rims can be between 19 to 21 inches and there are four possible trim levels: Basic, Advanced, S-line and Black Line. There are also two packages aimed at improving driving dynamics. The Dynamic mounts the suspension lowered by 15 mm and with firmer springs that comes standard in the S-Line, the progressive steering – standard if it is a 50 quattro – or the Audi Drive Select – standard if it is a Sportback-, through With this control, you can select the different driving modes: Comfort, Auto, Efficiency —limits the maximum speed to 130 km / h—, Range —90 km / h maximum speed— or Individual. Dynamic Plusmeanwhile, it opens the door to variable-tuning suspension.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

All Q4 e-tron’s leave the factory with wheels of different media on the front / rear axle, with 235/255 mm section, respectively.. The front brakes are always ventilated disc with a size between 330 and 358 mm, depending on the version, while at the rear all versions they employ drums. As much as the brand says that energy recovery processes minimize the work of the rear axle brakes, I did not play it … because we have already verified on board a lighter ID.3 that if you are looking for tickles, you can find them. Speaking of energy recovery programs, all Audi Q4 e-tron models feature a B mode for gear shifting as standard —Equivalent to 0.15 g braking. Optionally, they can have paddles on the steering wheel with three possible energy recovery modes: Level 1 holds with a force equivalent to 0.06 g; Level 2, at 0.10, equivalent more or less to the retention of a heat engine; Level 3 reaches 0.15 g. In the case of the quattro versions, the regenerative braking can reach values ​​of up to 0.3 g, which implies diverting the batteries up to 145 kW of point charge, therefore it is necessary to keep the temperature of the batteries at optimal values . Audi achieves 30 degrees of working temperature through two circuits, one for the engines and power electronics and the other, for liquid, for the battery, guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km up to 70 percent of its capacity. The air conditioning of the passenger compartment is by compressor, evaporator condenser, being optional a more efficient and recommendable heat pump – in the VW ID.4 it costs around 1,200 euros.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

Depending on the battery capacity, different shells are used. The small battery consists of 8 modules, weighs 350 kilos, has a nominal voltage of 352V, its structure is 144 cm long. The largest battery It is protected by a 182 cm casing —in both cases, they are 145 cm wide and 16 cm high—, it is made up of 12 modules and weighs 500 kilos. As for the engines, the rear one is always of the synchronous type, weighs 90 kilos and has a single speed gearbox with a 13: 1 ratio – 11.5: 1 in the case of the quattro. This fork wound motor – more copper … more power, more torque, more reliability – is 90% energy efficient and can rotate up to 16,000 rpm. The Audi e-tron 50 quattro have a second asynchronous front electric motor, also with its own 1-speed gearbox – 10: 1 reduction -, weighs 60 kg, it is cooled by water and oil, its rotation capacity is 14,000 rpm and it easily admits overloads for short periods. It is the support motor, for when strong accelerations are required or when there are traction losses.

Audi Q4 e-tron 2021

The prices of the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback … And cross references with ID.4 and Enyaq

And here goes the one who, for sure, will be the most interesting data for many of you, the price. With normal bodywork, The Q4 35 e-tron costs 44,460 euros, 48,910 in the case of the Q4 40 e-tron and 58,150 euros for the Audi Q4 50 e-tron Quattro. The Sportbacks cost 2,000 euros more. You have to look at their peers, as you can imagine, with somewhat lower prices. In the case of VW ID.4, the version equivalent to the e-tron 35 for power and range – not for equipment – starts from 36,875 euros while the version with the same specifications as the e-tron 40 would cost 42,350 euros in the case of VW. For the same versions mentioned above, the Skoda Enyaq would cost 39,000 and 45,000 euros. As references, BMW launches its iX3, a somewhat older car, from 72,300 euros, Meanwhile he Mercedes EQA costs 49,900 euros. That is precisely the biggest prey at the moment of the new Audi Q4 e-tron.