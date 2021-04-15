Audi Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron 2021: all the details

Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, this is the name of the latest from Audi in the SUV market and it is neither more nor less than Audi’s most “accessible” electric to date. With a lot in common with cars like the Volkswagen ID.4 or the Skoda Enyaq iV on a technical level, the new Audi Q4 offer the most premium and sporty vision of the MEB platform for electric cars developed by the Volkswagen Group.

1- The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron in data

The Audi Q4, in its two variants, is a completely new model that measures 4,588mm long with a 2,764mm wheelbase. In the case of the Q4 e-tron, the width is 1,865 mm and the height is 1,632 mm (1,613 mm in Q4 Sportback). Given its differentiated design, the drag coefficient Cx of the Q4 is 0.28, reducing to 0.26 in the case of the Q4 Sportback. If you look at the cargo volume, the Q4 offers 520 liters that can be expanded to 1,490 liters, while the Q4 Sportback offers 535 liters which can be expanded to 1,460 liters. Neither of the two bodies offers a front boot.



The Q4’s towing capacity is 1,000 kg (with brake), reaching 1,200 kg in the quattro versions with double electric motors. A maximum weight of 75 kg can be accommodated on the roof rails.

2- New generation exterior and interior design

Although it has been a long time since the Q4 family was presented in a conceptual format, advancing many of its features, the discovery of both bodies leaves us with a new evolution in the Audi styling line, both exterior and interior. Very marked shapes, new image for the front grill or newly designed optics give life to both models, gaining extra sportiness in the case of the Q4 Sportback thanks to that steeper roof drop to emulate the silhouette of a coupe. The available wheel catalog offers different designs in sizes from 19 to 21 inches.

In the cabin we find an evolution of the design seen in the latest launches of the brand, which translates into the use of straight lines accompanied by a sporty and technological image. The infotainment consists of a 10.25 “digital instrument cluster, a system HUD equipped with augmented reality and one 10.1 “touchscreen multimedia interface, which will later feature an even more capable version with 11.6”. Some striking elements of the interior of the Q4 are the new practically horizontal 4-spoke steering wheel with touch controls, the floating-type center console or the separate interface for the climate control that have been integrated under the multimedia system.

3- Engines, battery and autonomy of the Audi Q4

Both versions of the Audi Q4 are based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB modular platform. It is the first Audi model to be built on this architecture, leading to engine and battery configurations that we have already seen in other models. Of the Q4 there will be 3 versions: Q4 35 e-tron with 170 hp rear electric motor, 55 kWh battery (net) and 341 km of WLTP autonomy (349 km in Q4 Sportback), Q4 40 e-tron with 204 hp rear electric motor, 77 kWh battery (net) and 520 km of WLTP autonomy in both bodies, and Q4 50 e-tron quattro with dual 299 hp electric motor, 77 kWh battery (net) and 488 km of WLTP autonomy (497 km in Q4 Sportback).

In terms of performance, the Q4 35 e-tron accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 160 km / h. In the case of the Q4 40 e-tron, the acceleration is 8.5 seconds with the same top speed of 160 km / h. Already In the case of the Q4 50 e-tron quattro, the 0-100 km / h is 6.2 seconds, and can reach 180 km / h.

For recharging, in the case of the 55 kWh battery we will have an internal AC charger of up to 7.4 kW and fast recharge of up to 100 kW. The versions with 77 kWh batteries will be able to recharge in AC at powers up to 11 kW, reaching 125 kW in fast recharge.

4- Availability and price of the Audi Q4 e-tron

The Audi Q4 e-tron will be officially launched this June with a starting price of 44,460 euros. For its part, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron will not arrive until late summer with a price starting at 46,560 euros. As pointed out by Audi, the Sportback range will always be around 2,000 euros more expensive than the conventional bodywork equal equipment and technical configuration. With the approval of the new MOVES plan, the basic Audi Q4 e-tron can benefit from up to 7,000 euros of aid.

Both Q4 and Q4 Sportback land on the market with the intention of becoming Audi’s best-selling electric cars, having as direct competitors cars such as the Mercedes EQA, the BMW iX3 or the Ford Mustang Mach-E, all already on sale with quite similar prices.