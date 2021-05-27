Audi presents its premium charging station (HPC) network project

If governments and manufacturers want electric cars become a reality of drinking encourage charging stations. Today there are several projects that seek to create a wide network of charging points that allows long-distance trips. The problem is that neither the administrations nor the brands agree to work under the same standard. We have the last proof in the project that presents Audi.

The Audi electrification plan It is one of the most ambitious in the sector. The house of the four rings wants by the year 2025, to have a range made up of more than twenty electric models. However, they know that to be successful they must offer their customers a cargo net according to the technology that gives life to its models. And for this they will launch a project of high power letter station (HPC) in the second half of this year.

Audi High Power Charging (HPC) Stations can store up to 2.45 Mwh

As you can see in the images, the high power letter station (HPC) Audi is made up of a series of cubes. Basically they are several containers linked together that meet various technical requirements. Among them, shelter the lithium ion batteries that are necessary to store the energy needed to charge the vehicles. In addition, these accumulators are recycled, as they come from used batteries from other vehicles.

This configuration makes complex infrastructure with high voltage lines and more expensive batteries unnecessary. The best of all is the Storage capacity that these stations have. The data is provisional for now, but Audi indicates that it is approximately 2.45 Mwh. In this way, the six stations that make it up have a charging power of up to 300 kW. In addition, only a 400 volt connection is needed for its use.

In a second order, mention that the modules have photovoltaic panels on the roof. This provides green energy as well as facilitating the location of the assembly. Furthermore, the modular concept provides maximum flexibility and scalability of the station. This, too, is possible because the power concentrator can be transported, installed, and adapted to virtually any location and capacity on the local electrical grid.

Thanks to this configuration the interior is fitted out as a premium living room. According to Audi, the upstairs lounge offers a place to spend time that is modern and in line with the premium concept, the perfect space and setting for a value-added rest. For this, travelers have a series of amenities, assorted snacks, drinks and assorted items to entertain and relax in the meantime.

For now this project will be launched in Germany. It is expected to start in the second half of the year and, once the conclusions are seen, it could move on to other countries. Time to time…

Source – Audi