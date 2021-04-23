Audi presents a paint that reduces consumption

Enlarge

April 23, 2021

Audi has presented a new type of paint that prevents us from using the air conditioning so much and, therefore, saves on consumption.

At the Shanghai Motor Show (China), Audi has presented the A6 E-Tron Concept, a very important model for the German firm, as it is the first to be developed on the Premium Electric Platform (PPE), which it manufactures jointly with Porsche and what will serve as the foundation for a future family of battery-powered cars. However, at this event he has also announced an element as surprising as it is avant-garde: painting.

Under the name Heliosilver, it is a new material capable of reflecting a high amount of radiation from the sun and that you can avoid using the air conditioner in multiple situations.

Painting makes the use of air conditioning less necessary

The Audi A6 e-tron has been presented at the Shanghai Motor Show.

‘It can reflect a significant percentage of the thermal radiation of sunlight, thus reducing the amount of energy entering the car body and, above all, in its interior “, they explain from Audi.

As a result, the passenger compartment heats up less on a sunny day and air conditioning is not required, which helps conserve battery life. Air conditioning consumes a lot of energy in an electric car to heat the interior and this saving can significantly reduce consumption.

The Audi A6 E-Tron Concept promises a autonomy of 700 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle, with a very short charging time: in 10 minutes you can get 300 kilometers; With 25 minutes, you can fill up to 80 percent of the battery.

This is to be thanked for a 100 kWh battery, 800 volt technology for ultra loads. It is unknown to what extent this heat reflective paint contributes to that figure, but what is certain is that any trick to help save autonomy is important.

Apart from its qualities to reduce consumption and, therefore, the environmental impact, Audi points out that this silver material has the property of accentuating car shapes thanks to a “three-dimensional depth effect”.