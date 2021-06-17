Audi prepares its premium and sustainable charging areas

Enlarge

ACD June 17, 2021

Audi charging hub is the new premium fast charging concept in which the German brand works to recharge its electric cars.

Audi is working on a new concept of fast charging which aims to avoid possible problems due to demand peaks and the lack of charging opportunities at home.

The German brand is developing what it calls Audi charging hub, a fast-charging concept for high-level electromobility that will begin testing in the second half of the year. Increasingly, the Audi range is made up of more electrified models such as the spectacular Audi e-tron GT, with which the requirements for the charging infrastructure will also grow.

Charging and entertainment at Audi charging hubs

The concept foresees high-power charging stations that can be booked in advance to offer a high level of planning security. A nearby seating area will provide an attractive, quality place to ‘entertain’ while the electric car is re-energized.

The basis of the Audi charging hub is made up of flexible containers that meet a number of technical requirements, house reused lithium-ion batteries to store energy and they have charging posts.

Thanks to this system with a large energy storage capacity of approximately 2.45 Mwh, the six charging stations, which have a power up to 300 kWthey only need a standard 400 volt high voltage connection. This means that a power of 11 kW for each container is sufficient to be able to recharge the batteries of the three storage modules.

For its part, photovoltaic panels installed on the roof provide additional green energy, which not only makes it easier to select potential locations, but also reduces planning time and costs, while saving resources.

The modular concept provides flexibility and scalabilityas the installation can be adapted to different locations quickly and with great independence from the capabilities of the local network.

To turn the wait into a true premium experience, Audi customers will have a room prepared for this purpose, in which the client will enjoy a variety of services, snacks and drinks that will make the stop a pleasant rest.

