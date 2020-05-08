Through a smartphone, tablet or PC, you can explore how an Audi is designed with the new live stream “Insight Audi Design”

Audi It again offers a great attraction for all its followers, it is a virtual tour that you can find through www.audi.stream. In this adventure, experienced tour guides present a live broadcast from a studio “Insight Audi Design”, In which they explain the design philosophy of Audi.

Using video footage, Audi explains how designers work, as well as the team that is developing the design language of the future for Audi cars.

The live broadcast lasts approximately 20 minutes and takes into account the wishes and interests of the participants. Interested parties can choose a suitable date for “Insight Audi Design” online through the web portal.

Interactive guided tours in AudiStream They are free, the only thing you will have to worry about is your Internet connection. The new live broadcast of “Insight Audi Design”Begins with the presentation in German followed by an English version.

Credit: Pixabay

With AudiStream, Audi is the first manufacturer to offer discovery tours online. The “Insight Audi Design” transmission complements the online tour “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory” This virtual factory tour has been offered since November 2019 and provides information on selected production sections as well as technical highlights of the brand.

According to the MSN Autos portal, with this interactive transmission you can sneak to the place where ideas become the famous and coveted cars of the signature of the four rings. Remember to check the broadcast schedule to choose the one that suits you best, you must book in advance because each of the streams has limited space.

