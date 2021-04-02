Audi insists the future is electric and battery-powered

FLIX GARCA

Sunday, March 21, 2021 – 09:04

Between 60 and 70% of its sales in 2025 continue to incorporate a combustion engine

Results. Audi earned 43% less in 2020

The Volkswagen group ring brand yesterday presented its future strategy between now and 2030, which involves accelerating electrification with a investment of 15,000 million in the next two years and a product offensive of 20 pure electric models by 2025. Clearly our roadmap is to focus on battery electric cars, “he explained.

Hildegard wortmann, Head of Sales and Marketing at Audi AG and the first female member of the board of the company’s board of directors. In response to BMW’s commitment to hydrogen for large SUVs last Wednesday, Hildegard was blunt: Hydrogen only makes sense if there is enough green energy to produce it., something that is not possible now. From a cost point of view, generating energy through hydrogen is three times more expensive.

Dick Grose-Loheide, Head of Legal Affairs and IT of Audi AG, in this sense said that we bet on the electric vehicle because, if not, we will not make it possible the biggest challenge that we have ahead, which is the energy transition. We have to overcome the era of fossil fuels. The technologies are available, they can be scaled, but we don’t have time to experiment for another decade. Climate change is too serious.

That is why the Volkswagen group and the Audi brand are concentrating on battery-powered electric cars. Wortmann stressed that Audi is the only brand that has three 100% electric models on the market today, referring to BMW because Tesla already has four electric models for sale. While Audi is going to double the range this year with the arrival of the e-tron GT, the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 e-tron Sportback. Hence the executive settled the matter by saying that our focus will be on battery-electric cars for the next few years and not in hydrogen.

The brand with the four rings abandon the development of combustion engines. But by 2025, between 60 and 70% of the models it sells will continue to incorporate a conventional propellant. We cannot say when the last model with a combustion engine will be produced, they say in the German brand. But the truth is that also Lamborghini and Ducatitutored by Audi within the Volkswagen group, will be electrified. Lambo first count on plug-in hybridization. And as for the motorcycle brand, we are developing how to fit a lightweight, lightweight, high-performance battery into a two-wheel chassis, Wortmann said.

