Audi insists the future be electric and battery-powered cars

Audi will stop investing in the development of combustion engines but in 2025, between 60% and 70% of its sales will carry conventional gasoline or diesel propellant.



Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Management Board of Audi AG, responsible for Sales and Marketing. Strategy. BMW electric offensive without forgetting hydrogen

The Volkswagen Group ring brand yesterday presented its future strategy between now and 2030, which involves accelerating electrification with an investment of 15,000 million in the next two years and a product offensive of 20 pure electric models from here to now. 2025. Clearly our roadmap is to focus on the battery electric cars, explained to THE WORLD Hildegard Wortmann, Head of Sales and Marketing at Audi AG and first female member of the Board of the

Board of Directors of the company. In contrast to the bet made by BMW last Wednesday for hydrogen for large SUVs, Hildegard was blunt:

Hydrogen only makes sense if there is enough green energy to produce it, something that is now not possible.

. From a cost point of view, generating energy through hydrogen is three times more expensive. In this way,

Dick Grose-Loheide, Head of Legal and IT Affairs at Audi AG

He said that they are betting on the electric vehicle: Because if not, we will not make possible the greatest challenge that we have ahead, which is the energy transition. We have to overcome the era of fossil fuels. Technologies are available, can be scaled but

We don’t have time to experiment for another decade. Climate change is too serious.

That is why the Volkswagen Group and the Audi brand are concentrating on battery electric cars. Wortmann stressed that

Audi is the only brand that has three 100% electric models on the market today

, referring to BMW, because

Tesla already has four electric models for sale.

While Audi is going to double the range this year with the arrival of the

e-tron GT, the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 e-tron Sportback

. Hence, the executive settled the matter by saying: Our focus will be on battery-electric vehicles for the next few years, and not on hydrogen. The brand with the four rings abandon the development of combustion engines. But

By 2025, still between 60% and 70% of the models that it sells continue to incorporate a conventional propellant.

We can’t say when the latest combustion engine model will be produced, they say. But the truth is that also

Lamborghini and Ducati

, mentored by Audi within the Volkswagen Group, will be electrified. Lambo first count on plug-in hybridization. And, as for the motorcycle brand:

We are developing how to fit a lightweight, lightweight, high-performance battery into a two-wheel chassis

said Wortmann.

Good results despite Covid

Audi demonstrated yesterday that it continues to be one of the strongholds of the Volkswagen group. Despite the pandemic and the closure of markets, Markus Duesmann, the CEO of l

Audi, announced an after-tax profit in 2020 of 3,774 million euros, only 4.3% less than in 2019,

no pandemic. And that the income fell to 49,973 million, 9,300 less than the 59,248 obtained a year earlier. All in all, Duesmann was optimistic for 2021, when revenues will rise and they hope that after falling

the operating margin at 5% in 2020, this will again be between 7% and 9%.

Similarly, they foresee a significant increase in sales and revenue, despite the fact that the semiconductor crisis has cost Audi to stop making some 10,000 vehicles so far this year. Duesmann announced that Audi will continue

its electric offensive with 20 models until 2025

. One of them

be the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV

, which will be manufactured at the brand’s headquarters plant in Ingolstadt from

2022

. A third of the group’s sales will be 100% electric cars by 2025. The German brand has started the race to catch up with Tesla, as Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said on Tuesday. And in this sense, in the next

Shanghai Auto Show will present the brand’s first 100% electric saloon, which will stand up to the Model S and Model 3

of the American brand and the BMW i4. Duesmann also said that in

2024

reach

a great battery saloon in the Audi A8 segment, which will fight with the Mercedes EQS

, and that it will be the first model to incorporate the unified cells that the VW Group has developed and designed for all electric cars of all makes of the German consortium.

