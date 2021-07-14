Audi grand sphere concept. grand saloon by 2030

As it does not have a gasoline or diesel engine, the Audi Grand Sphere it can afford a relatively short hood for its size, as well as as trimmed front overhangs as it could.

Likewise, being conceived as a pure and natural electric vehicle, the wheelbase was maximized in relation to the total length of the vehicle, to give space to a large cabin. The small, flat-design two-spoke steering wheel is still there; but the Grand Sphere was equipped with an autonomous driving system that meets the requirements of level 4.

The cabin was designed as a living room on wheels. And while today’s Audis embrace a vibe with bulky screens, the Grand Sphere goes minimalist and creates an inviting atmosphere for a relaxing drive.

The Grand Sphere will be formally presented at the IAA fair in Munich (Germany) in September, but will be preceded by the Sky Sphere -a fancy coupe- scheduled for Pebble Beach in August. Next year Audi will present the Urban Sphere, a compact prototype that will anticipate the future of urban mobility.

Data:

Level 4 of autonomy.

It is known as High Automation. It is the immediate future, in which the user only enters the address and the vehicle takes care of driving through cameras and sensors. If the driver wants, he can take control at any time.

So far there are only level 4 autonomous cars in test mode. Real use is expected to begin in 2030. By then legislation and infrastructure should be prepared and integrated.

