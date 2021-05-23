Audi Electric Kick Scooter, analysis and opinion | Technology

The company Audi is a German company that carries more than a century in the automotive world. It is a high-end brand and has wanted to enter the world of electric scooters by offering its users an option for what is known as the last mile in the world of transport.

The Audi Electric Kick Scooter is a rear-wheel drive electric scooter that has regenerative braking and a range that is above the industry average.. It is designed in collaboration with Segway and appears to be a custom edition of the Ninebot G30.

The design of this scooter is forceful, it integrates the charger inside and you only have to connect a cable and it surprises with the rigidity of the entire structure, although that has a price, the more than 19 kg of weight that the scale marks.

Audi Electric Kick ScooterDimensions Weight116.7 cm x 47.2 cm x 120.4 cm (53.4 cm folded) | 19.1 kg Motor350 W | Rear wheel Maximum speed Pedestrian mode: 5 km / h | ECO / D / S mode: 20 km / h Wheels 10 “diameter | Tubeless | With air Brake Drum on front wheel | Electronic (regenerative) on rear Battery 551 Wh | 15,300 mAh Charging time 6 h with cable (3A) | 3-4 h with quick charger 5A (not included) Max autonomy up to 65 kmExtrasIPX5 | 2.5W LED front lightPriceFrom 781 euros

Audi Electric Kick Scooter review content:

Big and heavy scooter, with a retro and elegant aesthetic

If there is something that Audi has been working on for years, it is the aesthetics of its vehicles and this scooter was not going to be less. It seems that we are facing a device that in general design lines we have already seen, very similar in folding system to the ubiquitous Xiaomi scooter.

However we have several notable differences. The first one is the driving wheel, where the electric motor is. In most scooters on the market, both those for rental services that we see in large cities and those that can be purchased, that wheel is the front one.

Audi model uses rear driveIn other words, the wheel that turns with the motor is at the back and that makes it have a better grip since that area supports more weight than the front.

The front wheel is free and we can brake it with a drum brake from the handlebar lever. Drum and no disk, you say? The point is that it is not advisable to block the front wheel either on a motorcycle, or on a bike, or on a scooter or you will have a loving contact with the ground.

Something that is striking when you see it is that the platform has a considerable thickness and that despite mounting some 10 inch wheels the space under it is small. It must be borne in mind that the battery it mounts is 551Wh, I would say that it is one of the largest on the market today and that, like it or not, takes up space and has a weight.

This is where this scooter skids, and it is that 19.1 kg of weight is much more than direct competition, of the order of 5 kg more and when it comes to hand-loading it to climb stairs, those 5 kg are noticeable.

In this case, the skate integrates a slow charger inside and we will only have to connect a cable to the plug by lifting the side cover. It is possible to acquire, apart, a fast charger of direct current that promises a charge in 6 hours and would be connected to the cylindrical plug.

¿How big is it? Well, here we are before a skate that folded is in the line of what we have been seeing in this type of device and once we unfold it we see how its handlebar reaches a height of 120cm from the ground, the correct height for people of medium height- high. A server is 1.75m tall and has also been tested by a colleague who is 5-10cm taller.

The general color of the scooter is a dark and light gray and on it we have some serigraphs that show that it is Audi brand with the four characteristic rings of the German company.

To finish we are going to comment that the skate has a red back light that turns on when the skate is in operation as well as one 2.5W LED headlight that we can turn on at will from the LCD button on the handlebar and that lights up surprisingly well.

The handlebar is traditional with an OLED screen in the central part that indicates the speed at which we are going, the Bluetooth connection to the mobile, the lights, the remaining autonomy with 5 bars.

The brake lever is on the left and it operates the front brake while to brake with the rear wheel we have a trigger on the left similar to the accelerator that is on the right and it is the big difference compared to other scooters.

Is regenerative braking It can be adjusted from the mobile app and, honestly, being able to control the intensity from the trigger, I recommend that it be set to the maximum.

The folding system is similar to what we have seen in most skates on the market, a lever allows the front axle to be raised and kept in place.

Once you lower it, that tube can go down, being parallel to the platform and being able to hook it with a piece to the rear fender. This point is critical and that is that the hooking area is made of plastic and with use it can wear out.

Excess power, well Audi, but: where is that speed?

Here we have to record a point that has caught our attention and that is that although the skate has three driving modes (ECO, Standard and Sport), these modes do not vary the maximum speed at which the motor stops pushing and that stays at 20 km / h.

That is 5 km / h less than the current legal maximum in Spain, or what has been a + 25% speed of scooters that reach 25 km / h.

To these modes is added an extra one that you will have to activate from the mobile app, pedestrian mode, and that limits the speed to only 5 km / h for when you are accompanied by someone walking.

OK yes the driving modes do not vary the maximum speed, how are they different? Here we can only record the feeling of acceleration, that is, it takes less time to catch that maximum speed as you change between them:

Acceleration according to modes for the Audi Electric Kick Scooter:

ECO: 0.63 m / s2 Standard: 0.86 m / s2 Sport: 1.26 m / s2

As you can see, the Eco mode is just half the acceleration and it is something that you notice a lot when you use it, in fact, I repeat again, that having the option of a trigger that you can control as a throttle, in my case I have used it most of the time in Sport mode and if I don’t want so much acceleration, then you pull the trigger less.

This skate has enough power to not collapse even with a wide type of bone, 95 kg, on very steep slopes. Audi comments that allows you to climb 20º slopes and in our experience in Sport mode we have not had any problems in that type of case.

The feeling of power is good even in those situations and it is a shame to note how the software is limited to 20 Km / h since this model has all the ballots of being based on the Ninebot KickScooter Max G30 and it does reach 25 Km / h. h.

One of the scooters with the greatest autonomy on the market

Audi wanted to offer a scooter with a range of approximately 65 km. Although, yes, the test conditions to achieve this figure have been a driver weighing 75kg, 25ºC and at an average of 60% of the maximum speed on pavement.

We give faith that you can go the 45 km with a person of greater weight and most of the time at maximum speed in Sport mode, with a surplus of 16% of battery.

This on the one hand is fine, since we have a greater distance to travel with a single charge, which implies a longer time between taking it home to charging it. However, more battery capacity implies, yes or yes, in lithium technology batteries, more size and more weight.

That is why this skate has a considerable thickness in the part of the platform and yes, 19.1 kg of weight that makes you not want to carry it more than a short flight of stairs.

In terms of charging, the integrated charger (3A) is not bad since it takes 6 hours to get from 0 to 100% charge. We have not been able to test the fast charger, but looking at figures (5A in direct current) we understand that it will be between 2 and 3 hours.

These are figures that may seem high but we record how long it takes for example the Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro with a smaller battery 474 kW, compared to the 551kW of the Audi (+ 16%), and here we moved between 8 and 9 hours per Full load.

Scooter with a lot of poise and a very complete application

We have been using this Audi scooter as much as urban transport system as even by some dirt road and we have noticed how it is a very noble skate.

It does not make strange nor do we have skidding of the front wheel something that with skates with that driving wheel we did notice in gravel terrain when making sharp turns and accelerating.

The feeling of stability is very good and as a paste we can only put that despite mounting 10-inch wheels the distance from the bottom of the platform to the ground is not very great and we will have to be careful when going down curbs.

The acceleration of the Sport mode is good and enough for any user, although yes, reaching 20 km / h and noticing that the engine stops pushing although it shows that it has strength for a little more is a little jug of cold water. With scooters of 200 euros, you can reach 25 km / h, the legal maximum.

In terms of the application we can only comment that it is the Segway app, the same one that controls the Ninebot skates and that apart from connecting with the skate to see its status, battery level etc, allows us to vary the level of regenerative braking or activate the Pedestrian mode.

In addition, you can track our route by recording the speed and position (GPS from the mobile itself) to be able to take a look later.

It is a fairly complete application that also indicates the estimated autonomy of the scooter in kilometers according to our usage patterns.

An electric scooter with premium notes that needs a bit of speed

With the Audi Electric Kick Scooter various factors are put into play that work against its price. It is an expensive model for build quality, as is the Ninebot G30L Max.

However, here is an additional price plus and it is that bring something Audi, you pay. As well as the fast charger (65 euros) if you want it. I think it would have been a detail to deliver it with the unit at a recommended price of 849 euros.

It is a very capable model, we really like the acceleration and the possibility of braking using a trigger and that that braking goes partly to the battery again. It is a very efficient system and that means that you do not need the traditional brake more than for the final stop of the skate.

Being a premium model we would have liked it to run a little more. What less than to be able to reach the legal maximum and for the user to choose whether to go at that speed or slower. It is as if Audi launched a car on the market whose maximum speed was 100 km / h, with roads that can go at 120 km / h.

Apart from that, we are facing a device that we liked a lot. The design is superb and the power Having rear-wheel drive seems to us an advantage over most electric skates From the market.