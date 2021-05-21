Audi Driving Experience: what you learn in a sports driving course

We often complain about how people in our country drive. It is enough to observe the traffic for a while to realize that the medium level of driving it leaves much to be desired. And it is that, in the end, in driving schools they teach more to circulate than to drive with discretion and safety. That is why driving courses in the style of the Audi Driving Experience which we had the privilege of attending recently and which was loaded with news.

Many are the manufacturers that organize this type of courses for both clients and non-clients, in order to improve your driving in different areas. It has the Progressive and the Performance to improve the technique, as there are others on snow, but we attend the Sportscar mode, the sportiest in the catalog by having the most powerful and radical models of the firm with the four rings available.

In previous editions, the Audi R8 had been the absolute protagonist. The V10-powered coupe is the pinnacle of sportiness at Audi and taming it was the goal of the course. However, now the Audi RS e-tron GT for the first time. This is the sporty version of the new high-flying electric saloon and it has a lot to say. We check it in Madrid Jarama Circuit, where this Audi Driving Experience Sportscar has taken place, which will jump to Barcelona, ​​at the Montmeló circuit, between May 26 and 28.

The objective of the course is that the student improve your driving skills, having in this case the extra peculiarity of being with the two most performing specimens of the brand. When driving cars with more than 600 hp, everything happens very quickly, so it is key to learn to read their reactions and have the tools to operate safely. In the course you learn some things such as adjusting the braking, controlling the trajectory in the event of an unforeseen event or selecting the best line and optimizing the grip of the tires.

In our test day at Jarama we started with a dodge braking, a situation that we can find any day on the open road. On the circuit we do it with total safety, since there is no child who has crossed without looking or a car that has skipped a stop. We do it with the Audi R8 accelerating fully and reaching the cone zone at a speed of about 110 km / h. At that point it brakes thoroughly to check the bite of the forceps on the carbo-ceramic discs and do the dodge maneuver without lifting your foot.

It is surprising in the few meters that we manage to stop the supercar in complete safety. A conventional car will not stop at that distance, but if the driver’s reaction is correct lives can be saved. The following exercise served us to get to the touch of the Audi RS e-tron GT. It consisted of a precision acceleration and braking with the electric, trying to stop it right between the area marked with cones. It is very surprising how this model accelerates, but your braking ability is almost more surprising considering that it weighs almost 2,400 kg.

With these exercises as a reference to know its handling, we have to enter the track at roll on the full track with both beasts. We have to start with the newcomer, with the Audi RS e-tron GT. The top-of-the-range version of the electric has a power of 646 hp and 830 Nm of torque in Boost mode (598 CV of normal), figures that make you dizzy. Thanks to this, it achieves an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds and its maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h. Nor is it that we were going to achieve more in Jarama …

Because what really impressed us most in the laps we took on board the electric is the high reactivity that I had. Accelerations are immediate thanks to those instantaneous 830 Nm, braking also thanks to carbo-ceramic brakes and the feeling is similar to that of be on a roller coaster. You have to change the chip to slightly adapt the line and, above all, to learn the points of acceleration and braking. It’s also hard to get used to going at high speeds without the roar of a combustion engine, but it does everything so well you have to forgive it.

After getting off thinking about the exciting future that awaits us with the most performance electric cars, we have to do a “reset” to get on the other machine. It is the turn with him Audi R8 V10 Performance, the same example that we had previously tested and that has a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine in the central position. Thanks to its 620 hp and 580 Nm of torque, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.1 seconds and reaching a top speed of 331 km / h, little joke.

The benefits are greater in this example, but sometimes it does not seem so because it is not as reactive as the electric one. However, his poise is much greater, it is lighter and allows us to do practically everything. It runs on rails and invites us to brake later and accelerate earlier in each curve, it is a car that forgives everything and in which mistakes do not penalize as much as we might think. The quattro traction capacity is superb and the sound that reaches us through the intoxicating helmet.

The really helpful thing about the course has been to check the best of two worlds. Learning by driving on the track with those who are probably the two best representatives of their segments has great added value. The Audi R8 has taught us to value (again) what a good purist supercar is with its high displacement naturally aspirated engine that is destined to disappear. The Audi RS e-tron GT has shown us what the electric sports cars of the future have in store for us, making it clear that they have a lot of potential, although forcing some adaptation.

We end this Audi Driving Experience Sportscar at Jarama with a smile, after having witnessed how gathered 15,300 CV of power in an area of ​​a few square meters. We once again emphasize how instructive and beneficial this type of driving course is. Who can afford it, it is worth investing in them. This one in particular it’s 550 euros for Audi customers and 650 euros for non-customers. There are also other initiation ones such as the Progressive for 200 euros (240 euros non-clients) or the Performance for 340 euros (420 euros non-clients).

