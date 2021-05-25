Audi Driving Experience Sportscar: Being a pilot for a day is within your reach

You put on the helmet, close the clasp and adjust it. You start and when you realize you are going through the María de Villota curve to face the main straight of the Jarama Circuit at more than 200 kilometers per hour. Everything happens very fast, so much so that you hardly appreciate that, in another lap, you are attacking Pegasus to pass under the dunlop bow. And you will ask yourself, where can I do that? Well, very easy in the courses Audi Driving Experience.

A few days ago we had the opportunity to participate in the Audi Driving Experience 2021 course. To be more exact, in the Sportscar, the most demanding of the three in which you, if you want, can also participate. Of course, do not think that this is done foolishly and insanely, that professional monitors of the Audi driving school they are watching us all the time. If you want to know everything about this, and the other courses, keep reading.

Do not be afraid! Audi Driving Experience courses are designed for all types of drivers

The first thing, after the pertinent accreditation, was to go to a room to receive a short theory class. We all think we know how to drive, but there are concepts that we forget over time. One of the most important is have a correct posture behind the wheel. Carry out a good line as well, although we cannot ignore the sight. Yes, because we must anticipate those dangers that may arise in our way.

Once we finished and they organized us into several groups, we went on to carry out the first activity. A emergency braking with the Audi R8 Coupé V10 performance quattro. They are 620 hp of sheer force that, after accelerating thoroughly on a short straight, we must stop dry and within the marked cones. It seems impossible, but the carbo-ceramic brake equipment does it without messing up. But this is not the best of the activities ahead of us.

We attended the Audi Driving Experience Sportscar at the Jerez circuit

The new Audi RS e-tron GT will be king in the 2021 Audi Driving Experience courses

The next test, or rather competition, features the new Audi RS e-tron GT. In pairs, we have to full throttle and stop the car between four cones. Of course, none of the axles can be left out nor can we stop shortly before time. With this activity, the driving school monitors want us to realize the performance that this 585 hp electric model can achieve.

And as a culmination, we go to the circuit …

All the programmed activities pass very quickly, equal to or more than the speed that we will be able to reach once we enter the Jarama track. In groups, as we were divided, we got into the cars and always, always, we followed the indications of the «hare». The guide car tells us how to make the lines, where and how to brake and, most importantly, give us security to increase the pace as we roll.

Both with him Audi R8 Coupé V10 performance quattro as with him Audi RS e-tron GT there are four laps. Three to extract the maximum juice from its performance and dynamic sensations and one, last, to cool down and go to the pits. It goes without saying that for performance and capabilities both models are at a great height. However, choosing between one and the other is very complicated, since they are not the same vehicle and their concept is not comparable.

With everything, the R8 Coupé V10 is pure adrenaline, go slow or squeeze the potential from your heart. Oh, and as I mentioned, its brakes are so powerful that if you are not careful you can give yourself a scare. For its part, the RS e-tron GT is a great electric saloon, with a refinement and manners that many of his rivals would like. Also, importantly, the inertias (caused by the weight of the batteries) are very well contained.

Dates and prices of the 2021 Audi Driving Experience courses

If after having read our impressions you want to participate, you are in luck. Believe it or not, these courses are available to any of us (as long as you are over 18 years old and have a driving license). This is so because there are three different types of courses: Progressive, Performance Y Sportscar (which is the one we have attended). And do not worry about the dates that we will tell you all right now …

As we have mentioned before, the first round of the Sportscar course took place on May 17 and 18 in the Jarama Circuit (Madrid). The next appointment will be at Montmeló Circuit (Barcelona) on May 26 and 28. Later, from September 23 to 25, they will take place at the Ascari Circuit (Malaga) the Performance course. This is aimed at those who want to familiarize themselves with sporty driving techniques.

Finally, the Progressive course, will take place in the Los Arcos Circuit (Navarra) on the 14th and 15th of next October. As for prices, here we leave you a list with two rates. One, cheaper, is for those Audi customers, and another, a little higher, for those who are not customers of the firm with the four rings.

Progressive Course: 200 euros (clients) and 240 euros (non-clients).

Performance Course: 340 euros (customers) and 420 euros (non-customers), and

Sportscar Course: 550 euros (clients) and 650 euros (non-clients).

Don’t miss the courses and all the information on the official Audi website.