The four best times, signed by the Audi RS 5 DTM

They have also completed more kilometers than BMW

The DTM has returned to action this week with four days of testing at the Nürburgring circuit, where Audi has gained muscle for its last season in the championship: the four best times have been for the Ingolstadt firm and have also added more kilometers than BMW.

The best return to the circuit in his ‘sprint’ modality was for Ferdinand von Habsburg, with a 1’18”911, which was also the fastest given by a DTM in the history of this track. Behind him have been Nico Müller, René Rast and Jamie Green; all of them with an Audi RS 5 DTM.

“On Wednesday we completed the fastest lap time at the Nürburgring of a DTM. That shows how fast and exciting the DTM will be this season. I really enjoyed being back behind the wheel after so much time waiting,” said Ferdinand von. Habsburg.

The first of the BMWs has been Sheldon van der Linde in fifth position, although he has remained, yes, only one tenth of the best record set by Ferdinand von Habsburg. Behind the South African, Timo Glock and Philipp Eng – all three at the controls of a BMW M4 DTM – have concluded.

“We haven’t been in the car for four or five months, so it’s okay to pick up the pace again and complete the test program. It’s hard to say where we are because we don’t know what program our opponents were on. But I think at BMW we’ve taken a big step forward, “added Timo Glock.

As for the most active riders on track, Mike Rockenfeller –Audi– has led the table with a total of 569 laps completed on the German track, which translates to more than 2,000 kilometers. Robert Kubica, debut in the category, is the second in this section with 541 laps. Regarding the factory equipment, Audi has made a total of 1,964 turns and BMW has left its mark at 1,737.

BEST TIMES OF THE TEST

