Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has immediately taken over the leadership of the Technical Development division of the four-ring brand. Duesmann thus expands his responsibilities just three months after being elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the German manufacturer, a role that also leads him to head the Research and Development area of ​​the entire Volkswagen Group.

Duesmann “will realign the division with a focus on process quality,” the company said. He himself had already launched in early June the so-called Artemis Project, an internal working group that aims to lighten the process of creating and developing electric cars, evolving innovative technologies in shorter times than in the traditional industry.

The executive replaces Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler, who leaves the company at his own request. “One of our most experienced development engineers leaves the company after 34 years,” said the chairman of the Audi Supervisory Board, Herbert Diess.

“Many cars from Volkswagen, Bentley, Skoda and most recently Audi bear his signature. The Supervisory Board wants to thank Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler for his successful work in the Volkswagen Group and wish him the best for the future.”

Diess has stated that he is “convinced that Markus Duesmann will accelerate the transformation of Audi based on our slogan: ‘At the forefront of technology’.

Peter Mosch, vice chairman of the board and chairman of the works council, announced that “the next steps to be taken now will be to speed up processes and modernize the structures of our Technical Development division in a way that is agreed with the workers, in a time of digital transformation and environmentally crucial for Audi. ”

“With his many years of experience in the Group, Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler has provided stability for the entire technical development team in a turbulent time with many personnel changes. For this, he has earned the gratitude of everyone at Audi,” Mosch added.

