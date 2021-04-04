Audi details its roadmap to compete in the Dakar 2022

Audi Sport faces a new stage as the sports arm of the Ingolstadt firm. In fact, the competition department of the Ingolstadt firm works in parallel in the development of an LMDh prototype to compete in the WEC and in his landing on the Dakar. A change in the drift and objectives of the brand that comes after making the decision to leave Formula E at the end of this season. A change of third that, as regards the project in the toughest rally-raid in the world, It also means betting on a revolutionary technology.

It should be remembered that the Audi 4×4 for the Dakar will have a 100% electric powertrain, with the MGU used in Formula E and other components derived from Audi’s experience in the electric series or from its participation with its hybrid LMP1 at Le Mans. However, this powertrain is not enough to meet the demands of the Dakar, so It will have a complementary TFSI engine that will recharge the batteries through a generator. On a visual level, the Audi 4×4 will not be too far from the cars that are currently seen in the Dakar.

While the development of this 4×4 from top to bottom, powertrain and batteries continues, the brand has detailed its roadmap for the Dakar 2022. In association with Svend Quandt’s Q Motorsport team, Audi plans to start testing the car in the middle of this year, same date in which its pilots will be known. Although Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel are in the pools and Audi will have 2, 3 or even 4 cars in the Dakar 2022, the work plan of the German firm ends in Dakar 2024, at which point they consider that they will be able to fight for absolute victory.