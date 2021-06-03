Audi dakar 2022 electric car

On January 2, 2022, a new edition of the Dakar Rally will start and as previously announced Audi will be there with an official team, a new car and three first-rate crews With which they will surely give something to talk about in the competition, since they are three champions of various modalities.

Let’s start with the most veteran of the Dakar: Stéphane Peterhansel, who will go his fifteenth victory in this competition after having achieved victory six times by motorcycle and eight times by car. Joining him will be Edouard Boulanger, with whom he made his MINI debut this year and who took the victory in the car category.

Audi Dakar 2022, crews

They are followed by other rally greats in general, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, two-time WRC and three-time Dakar winners, and the third crew, Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist. Ekström has two DTM titles and one World Rallycross titles to his credit, while Bergkvist was the 2018 junior world rally champion and made his debut this year at the Dakar in the side-by-side category.

What car will they drive? Along with the announcement of its drivers Audi gave a first look at the vehicle with which they will compete, a Extended range 4×4 that will combine a high voltage battery with a “highly efficient TFSI motor” to keep them charged. After a year of development together with Q Motorsport, Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekström will start testing it to achieve its final set-up.

Audi Road to Dakar

Audi will show this vehicle next July 8 when the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​kicks off, which will run until the 11th of that month, to then begin the tests with the three pilots.

The 2022 Dakar Rally will return to Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row with a route that will be between 80 and 85% new, starting from Ha’il and ending on January 14 in Jeddah. The final route will be announced later but David Castera, former competitor and now rally director, anticipated three days in the Empty Quarter (650,000 km2 desert), one of which will be the marathon stage, completing just over 4,000 km of special and between 2,500 and 3,000 km of link.

Dakar route 2022