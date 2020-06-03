Ártemis will use resources from the entire Volkswagen Group

The goal, to create cutting-edge technologies in record time

The first model will hit the road as soon as 2024

Audi has created the Ártemis project, a code name for a new internal working group that will ease the creation of electric and autonomous vehicles in the Volkswagen Group. The objective is to simplify the conventional bureaucracy to operate more agile and thus gain competitiveness in the changing landscape of the automotive industry.

The promoter of this initiative is Markus Duesmann, who assumed the executive direction of the brand two months ago. The director of the Ártemis project will be Alex Hitzinger, chief engineer of the Competition department who until now was in charge of autonomous driving.

The first objective of Ártemis will be “to develop a pioneering model for Audi in a fast and agile way, without excessive formalities”, as announced by Duesmann. This car will be fully electric and hit the road in 2024, though details on its performance have yet to emerge.

Ártemis will be able to use the resources and technologies of the entire Volkswagen Group, which is why this initiative may eventually affect the rest of the family firms. The project engineers will have a high degree of freedom and will work globally, from Ingolstadt to the west coast of the United States.

“I appreciate Alex Hitzinger for his ability to innovate and implement,” added the CEO. “I trust his experience to integrate future achievements into new products. I hope that Artemis will provide an action plan to achieve rapid processes of rapid development in the Group, with the same agility as in a competition team.”

Audi plans 75 electric models by 2029. Duemann points out that “an obvious question is how we are going to be able to implement new high-tech benchmarks without jeopardizing current projects and, at the same time, take advantage of new market opportunities.” Artemis is your answer.

Audi e-tron

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.