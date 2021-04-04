Audi announces the introduction of the new Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron

Contrary to what all the media thought, the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will be unveiled simultaneously and not on different dates. Both electric crossovers will be presented this April at an event that is already being announced by the German brand.

The premium firm of the Volkswagen Group already has its new compact electric crossovers ready. The small range made up of the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron will be the Ingolstadt firm’s answer to the various battery-powered compact crossovers, such as the future BMW iX1.

Although at first it was thought that these models were going to be presented on different dates, since they are two very different bodies, finally these are going to be officially presented simultaneously, as this has been confirmed by the latest announcement of the German brand on its networks social. Both will be unveiled on April 14 in an event that will be broadcast online.

Leaked image of the Audi Q4 e-tron 2021 – Instagram Audidriven

Data

We already know a lot of data about the new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, as the brand has not only released several advances of both models, including the presentation of several prototypes, but also details as important as the composition of the future mechanical range of these new compact crossovers powered by batteries have also been confirmed.

We have also been able to see several development prototypes of both models and even a leak revealing the front of the new Audi Q4 e-tron, which we assume it will be shared by both body variantsThe Sportback variant is nothing more than an alternative SUV coupe with a specific roof line and a more sloping rear window. Both are based on the Audi Q4 e-tron concept unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

After your presentation in a couple of weeks, The new Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are expected to hit the market a few months later, for which the reserve book will be opened this April, although prices are already available in some markets, as is the case in the Netherlands.