Porsche and BMW complete the podium among the brands

The Seat León and the Skoda Enyaq do the same among the models

Audi and the Porsche 911 Targa have been the most outstanding brand and model for Spanish Internet users during the month of May, as indicated by the Geom Index, the benchmark index for the automotive market within our borders.

A new edition of Geom Index, that of May, has been made public. It is a classification that measures the relevance of automobile brands and models among Spanish Internet users. To do this, it analyzes the existing sentiment about both in all online supports where conversations of manufacturers and their products appear, such as websites, blogs, social networks, etc. Among the brands it has succeeded this time Audi, while the model classification has been for the Porsche 911 Targa.

Audi became in May the manufacturer most highly valued by Spanish Internet users with 82.20, in such a way that it prevailed over Porsche, with 82.01 points, by a narrow margin. Third place on the podium is still German thanks to BMW and its 79.17 goals.

In the fourth position has been the first generalist brand, Ford, with 78.64 points, a figure that has helped him to overcome the 74.72 points of Mercedes Benz. In sixth place has been Skoda with 74.34 points ahead of Volkswagen and Toyota, who have finished the fifth month of the year with 74.26 and 74.16 points respectively. Alfa Romeo and Seat They close the top ten positions with 73.26 and 70.96 points.

The Porsche 911 Targa has had to get 81.52 points to prevail among the models, a classification that has seen a greater margin of victory at the end of the second, the Seat León, with 78.44 points. The first SUV of SkodaThe Enyaq finished third with 78.33 points, while two Germans such as the BMW 5 Series and the Volkswagen Golf, with 72.21 and 71.09 points, closed the ‘top 5’.

