Audio and Porsche know how difficult home quarantine can be for many children, which is why they have released templates of their iconic coloring models.

Pass the locked quarantine in the house it can be hard For many, or perhaps even boring, it is not easy to put aside your daily activities and stay at home all day, even when you have all the comforts.

Thinking about this Audi, the brand of cars German, offers an alternative for the children of the houseBecause any activity that can keep them busy will be of great help. According to the Motorpasion portal, knowing that children love to color, Audi has shared a series of coloring drawings that can be downloaded for free and printed at home and then be colored as desired.

The first model to download is a Audi quattro S1, the most radical and extreme evolution of the Sport quattro that, in the 80s and in full swing of the Group B, excelled pilots who have become legends like Walter Rörhl and Michèle Mouton today.

He Audi TT RS It is the second model that children can download for coloring. This model is the heir to that legendary rally car in the current range, an icon of the brand and design. The original TT was one of those rare cases where an authentic concept car hits the market with its design hardly changed.

Finally, Audi offers the drawing of the SUV Q3 Sportback, which functions as a coupe with a sporty design and at the same time practicality and a family car.

But Audi is not the only brand that proposes drawings to download, Porsche has joined the initiative and proposes an aerial view of its Porsche 935, a model particularly adapted for coloring.

You can download the drawings of Audi clicking here, or if you prefer the model of Poscheyou have to click here.

