Audi and Comtoyou unveil the colors of their four WTCR Audi RS 3 LMS

Audi has returned to WTCR, if it ever left. After a season that could be considered transitional, The Ingolstadt firm is back in style with the debut of the second generation Audi RS 3 LMS TCR at the pageant. The ‘racing-client’ program of the new TCR is limited to the World Touring Car Cup and more specifically to the team Comtoyou Racing, structure in charge of putting the four vehicles of the Ingolstadt firm on track. Four cars that will be under two nominative teams and that now they already have war colors.

The Comtoyou Audi Sport team will be made up of Frédéric Vervisch and Gilles Magnus. The union of two Belgian drivers within the structure, also Belgian, makes the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR adopt a livery in the colors of the country’s flag. The ‘Comtoyou’ logo is well visible on its sides against a background with yellow, red and black tonesThese last two colors are also used by the Audi TCR in its development phase. In the end, this livery based on the Belgian flag has more to do with the support of the Belgian Automobile Federation (RACB) to Gilles Magnus than with something else.

For its part, the team identity under the name Comtoyou DHL Audi Sport is reserved to Tom Coronel and Nathanaël Berthon. Although the color scheme of the two Audi RS 3 LMS TCRs of this second ‘frame’ is not too different from that of the other two TCRs in terms of the colors used, DHL sponsorship gets noticed. The company logo is on the sides of the car while yellow is gaining ground, especially on the side. In this way, the DHL logo is printed on a yellow background, emulating the company’s corporate emblem.