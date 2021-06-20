Audi ABT RS 6 Johann Abt Signature Edition

On the occasion of his 125th anniversary, the famous German coach ABT has unveiled his most brutal and atomic creation to date, it is an Audi RS 6 carried up to 800 hp called “Johann Abt Signature Edition” of which only 64 units will be produced and which puts sports cars like the Porsche 911 Turbo S in check. There is nothing.

A tribute to Johann Abt, the blacksmith who founded the company 125 years ago

Johann Abt was the name of the blacksmith who founded the current ABT in 1886, which is directed by his great-grandson, and that same name is the one that has been used to refer to the 64 units more specials created by the German specialist, one for each year of Johann’s life. But the tribute to Johann Abt has not stopped there, and it is that each unit has a fragment of the anvil used by the blacksmith himself.

Visually the Johann Abt Signature Edition is distinguished by having the eponymous signature in multiple placesfrom embroidered in red on the seat backs, to the various commemorative plaques and even machined on the 22 “forged wheels, which save 3.5 kg per wheel. The other exclusive aesthetic feature is carbon fiber with red traces and that is found in elements such as the spoiler or the splitter of the specific aerodynamic kit that generates 150 kg of load, the mirror caps, the gearshift paddles, the seat bases or small buttons. The interior is completed with a black leather trim for the seats and door panels with red stitching, as well as inserts in black anodized aluminum to match that carbon fiber.

It has 800 hp and is as fast as a 911 Turbo S

However, the jewel in the crown is under the hood. Recall that the Audi RS6 Avant is already a very serious sports family with a Four-liter biturbo V8 that develops 600 CV capable of achieving dizzying accelerations (0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds) thanks to the automatic transmission by 8-speed torque converter. However, ABT has put two or three twists on that mechanic bringing it up to 800 hp and 980 Nm of torque (1,000 Nm on a specific basis), although for this occasion he has resorted to something more than a simple “repro”.

To begin with, it has a turbocharger specifically developed by ABT and a new control unit that, as a novelty in the brand, is capable of displaying operating parameters such as power or torque used at all times in real time, in addition to having three operating modes ( ECO, POWER and RACE) that not only change the behavior of the car, but also allow the use of lower octane gasoline. Added to this is an improved cooling system with a new intercooler and oil cooler.

Its benefits? From 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.91 seconds, just two tenths more than a whole Porsche 911 Turbo S with which it ties in top speed: 330 km / h. The other records are just as overwhelming with a 0 to 200 km / h in 9.79 seconds and 300 km / h in 28.35 seconds, 20 seconds less than the standard version.

But since uncontrolled power is useless, it also has a adjustable suspension and stiffer stabilizer bars, as well as a revised cooling for the braking equipment with new pipes. The final touch is an exhaust system that produces an even more pleasant sound emanating from the 102mm stainless steel tailpipes finished in matt black.