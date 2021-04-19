Audi a7 l china a6 e-tron concept launches

If they didn’t show you photos and tell them that during the Shanghai Motor Show Audi presented a four-door coupe and conventional sedan they would surely think of the A7 and an A6, and they would be right, just not as they would think. Because curiously, the A7 L has lost the typical figure of this series and has passed it to the A6 e-tron Concept, a preview of a future four-door coupe.

Audi A7 L 2022

Aiming exclusively at the Chinese market where flatbed vehicles to offer more space in the rear seats are so sought after, The Audi A7 L will also be manufactured in Shanghai thanks to the collaboration with SAIC. There are still no images of the interior and regarding the mechanics they have only advanced that it will carry “a powerful internal combustion engine”.

Among the little that has been said, Audi also announced that the A7 L will be able to equip adaptive air suspension, Steering rear axle and Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. At the moment, images of the interior have not been revealed either to know how much it would also change compared to the A7 that we already know.

Audi A7 L 2022

Moving on to the Audi A6 e-tron Concept we see that, as we said at the beginning, it has moved away from the traditional sedan figure and adopts that of a four-door coupe like the normal A7. And while the eventual version will surely lose some details of the concept, there is no doubt that it is a very attractive vehicle.

Audi A6 e-tron Concept

Mounted on the modular platform for electrics, known as PPE, the Audi A6 e-tron Concept is distinguished by its short overhangs, a body as aerodynamic as it seems (announces a coefficient of just 0.22), some slim headlights entirely in LED, 22-inch wheels and a rear part where, to tell the truth, more than the drop of the roof, the brake lights that connect to the center with the illuminated logo stand out.

Audi A6 e-tron Concept

The most powerful models using the PPE platform would have a range in excess of 700 km and could accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than four seconds. In the case of the Audi A6 e-tron Concept it is announced one electric motor per axle with 469 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as an 800-volt charging architecture that would allow a fast charge to 270 kW to recover almost 300 km of autonomy in just 10 minutes.

Audi A6 e-tron Concept