New design language, more technology and improved engines, its keys

The family version, called Avant, adds a plus of versatility

Audi announces the arrival of the plug-in hybrid version of the A6, which combines a 2.0-liter TFSI gasoline engine with an electric one for a total of 367 horsepower. It can travel up to 53 kilometers in electric mode at a speed of 135 kilometers / hour.

The Audi A6 2019 involves the renewal of the saloon of the brand with the four rings, called again to face two other classics in the segment such as the Mercedes E-Class or the BMW 5-Series. It has two bodies, the saloon as such and the family, named like Avant.

The platform from which the vehicle has been built is the same MLB used for the Audi A8. This has enabled, among other things, that the weight of the car is 100 kilos less than that of its predecessor.

AUDI A6 2019: EXTERIOR

The exterior design of the Audi A6 2019 is really attractive, although it cannot be said that the changes from the previous model are huge. Does not give up Singleframe grill or narrow design laser headlights, in general you can see a more muscular design. The brand offers up to three different front light groups, the HD Matrix LED headlights the most advanced. To this fact we must add a very complete offer of alloy wheels up to 21 inches and a color palette including up to 15 shades, eight of them new.

Small details qualify the design of the Audi A6 as a whole, As the brand offers different options such as the design lines ‘Design’ or ‘Sport’, as well as the ‘S-Line’ package for both its sedan body and its Avant version. Be that as it may, in all versions it is highlighted a very personal behind, with optical groups with a biased design, similar to those of the Audi A8 and large. Both are joined by a chrome profile that draws a close-up on the rear bumper and its double exhaust outlet.

AUDI A6 2019: INTERIOR

The interior of the Audi A6 2019 It is very similar to that of an A8. New Human Machine Interface design offered. With the MMI Touch operating system, it equips a 10.1-inch touch screen. Optionally, with the MMI Navegation Plus system, add the Audi Virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch display and an 8.6-inch lower console display.

Of course, with respect to the larger saloon of the signature of the four rings, it sins somewhat in terms of the available space. Audi makes various types of seats available to the client. The basic ones on the one hand, the sports ones on the other, some third parties called ‘S’ sports cars and, finally, the ‘comfort’ seats.

The trunk of the Audi A6 It offers a capacity of 530 liters, a figure that can grow considerably if we lower the rear seats, something that can be done in a 40:20:40 ratio. The family version Avant It offers an extra in this sense, since it has a cargo volume of 565 liters, a figure that can reach 1,650 if we lower the rear row. This same variant announces an increase in headroom in the front seats of 9 millimeters and 14 in the rear seats, seven millimeters more for the shoulders and more space for the knees.

AUDI A6 2019: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range debuts with the engine Diesel of the 35 TDI version, with 163 horsepower and associated with the S tronic automatic transmission. Above is the variant 40 TDI, also Diesel and with 204 horses. In this case there is the option to choose between two and four driving wheels, always with an S tronic automatic transmission. Among the diesel mechanics there are still two more powerful, the 45 TDI with 231 horsepower engine, all-wheel drive and Tiptronic transmission and the 50 TDI with 286 horsepower, Tiptronic transmission and four-wheel drive. Separate mention deserves the Audi S6, with a 350 horsepower Diesel engine.

Regarding the units of gasolineThe lightest is the 45 TFSI version, which has 245 horsepower and is associated with an automatic S tronic. It exists with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Above is the 55 TFSI, 340 horsepower with S tronic and all-wheel drive

All these motors also have a system ‘mild-hybrid’ which helps them improve their consumption and emissions figures. In the case of six-cylinder engines it is a 48-volt network with its own lithium-ion battery, while in four-cylinder engines it is based on a conventional 12-volt network.

The plug-in hybrid version It debuts in October 2019 in the saloon body and in April 2020 in the Avant variant, the family. The Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro has as its thermal base the 2.0 TFSI gasoline engine with 252 horsepower, while the electrical part provides another 143.

In total, 367 horses and a maximum torque of 500 Newton meter. The associated gearbox is a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic. Thanks to its 14.1 kilowatt-hour battery capacity, this version of the German saloon can travel up to 51 kilometers in electric mode at a top speed of 135 kilometers / hour.

There are three different driving programs, which are the EV, which activates only the electric motor, the Hybrid, in which the two propellers operate, and the Battery Hold, which allows you to conserve electrical energy for use when necessary. The average consumption of approved fuel for this version according to WLTP is between 1.6 and 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers, while the electric one moves between 17.8 and 18.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers. The emissions

AUDI A6 2019: EQUIPMENT

The current Audi A6 offers a technological load very similar to that of the A8. In this way, elements such as the ‘Head-up Display’, connected services Audi Connetc and NFC digital key appear. Among the driving aid technologies it stands out the Audi Al traffic system with Jam Pilot, Level 3 autonomous driving system. There is no shortage of others such as the Audi parking pilot, adaptive cruise control with lane maintenance and junction assistant with predictive assistant. In addition, personal mobile settings can be saved with the mobile phone.

The City and Tour packages complete the standard equipment at the level of security and assistance systems, where the Audi A6 is a reference with up to 39 different systems. An equipment that goes through systems as novel as the efficiency assistant, park assist with control of all angles from the center console or the Narrow Road Assist system, a system that helps to navigate narrow areas. Not missing the jam assistant, night vision assistant or lane keeping system. Much of them are powered by the five radar sensors, five cameras, the additional infrared camera, the twelve ultrasonic sensors and the laser scanner that equips the model.

As for the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro, comes to Spain with the S line exterior package and complete standard equipment including Matrix LED headlights, sports seats, four-zone climate control, Audi virtual cockpit, sports suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers .

AUDI A6 2019: PRICES

The starting price in Spain of Audi A6 2019 It is 51,200 euros, a figure that corresponds to the lightest version of the Diesel. The gasoline that marks the access to the units powered by this fuel is the 45 TFSI front-wheel drive, which starts at 56,470 euros.

The plug-in hybrid version, the A6 55 TFSIe quattro, starts from € 76,905 on its saloon body. In Germany, the Avant family variant stands at 71,350 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/27/2020 The Avant variant of the 55 TFSIe quattro arrives. 11/13/2019 Audi unveils the price of the 55 TFSIe quattro version. 10/21/2019 Presentation of the plug-in hybrid version. 02/28/2018 First data and images of the new Audi A6.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.