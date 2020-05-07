The Audi A3 2020 is the fourth generation of the premium compact of the brand with the four rings. Presented in March 2020, it reaches Spanish dealers in May from 27,770 euros. It is initially sold with three different engines. Its power ranges from 116 to 150 horsepower depending on the chosen motorization, which is gasoline or Diesel. Among the former there is a ‘mild-hybrid’ option.

The Audi A3 2020, which is also sold with Sedan bodywork, is the fourth generation of the German ‘premium’ compact, and replaces a third that debuted in 2013 and received a restyling in 2017. Its great rivals are the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the BMW Series 1. Its presentation was due to take place at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, although it was finally produced digitally when it was canceled due to the coronavirus.

AUDI A3 2020: EXTERIOR

The Audi A3 2020 part of the platform MQB, the same as the Volkswagen Golf 8 and the Seat León 2020. It measures 4.34 meters in length by 1.82 meters in width without counting the mirrors. Its height is 1.43 meters and the battle is 2.64 meters. The car is three centimeters longer than its predecessor, although height and wheelbase remain unchanged.

The exterior silhouette of the A3 It has few surprises and it is limited to transferring to the compact the design language that we have already seen in the latest models of the brand. That translates to a front grille that grows in size, steeper side air intakes, and a sharper, larger light cluster with lights Matrix Led. The hood offers a flatter design.

On the sides, the rib that begins behind the front wheels traces a curve that extends to the rear light group. The main novelty behind is concentrated in the area of ​​the bumper, protected and chrome. It also includes two small cooling openings and a new profile at the loading opening.

The range of wheels offered by Audi for the A3 includes models ranging from 16 to 19 inches.

AUDI A3 2020: INTERIOR

The Audi A3 2020 it has a much more technological interior, in line with the current trend in the industry. The dashboard is dominated by a 10.1-inch touchscreen, which allows you to control the parameters of the infotainment system. The driver’s instrument panel, accessible and controllable from the multifunction steering wheel, is also digital.

The Audi Virtual Cockpit It allows access to dynamic parameters of the car and complement driving with navigation functions. The plus version is 12.3 inches and offers three different display modes, each sportier than the last. As an option, the driver can request the head-up display system.

Among the interior customization options, an upholstery made from recycled plastic stands out, which will become the preferred option for those who want to minimize its environmental impact. 89% of the textile present in the A3 will be made from recycled plastic. Each seat is made of 45 1.5-liter bottles, while 62 more bottles of the same capacity have been recycled to make the mats.

The trunk has a capacity of 380 liters, although it can be expanded to 1,200 liters in case the rear seats are lowered. When purchasing the vehicle, the customer can optionally request an electronic opening system for the loading mouth. It is powered by a sensor.

AUDI A3 2020: EQUIPMENT

The infotainment system has an on-board computer ten times more powerful than the previous one, with Audi connected services, Wi-Fi connection point and compatibility to synchronize with the mobile phone via myAudi App, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It allows to store up to six individual profiles, so that each driver can own the Audi A3 without compromising the experience of the rest. Among the customizable parameters in each profile, air conditioning parameters, frequent destinations or audiovisual consumption stand out.

As standard it is offered with DAB + digital radio, but as an option you can integrate hybrid or online radio. The navigation system takes into account the state of traffic in real time and uses Google Earth satellite images and 3D replicas of the main European cities for a better user experience.

Connectivity services have services car-to-X, which connects the vehicle with its surroundings to improve the driving experience. For example: in Germany, this technology allows the car to be synchronized with the traffic lights and provides advice to the driver to link them in green.

In addition to wireless charging for the mobile phone, Audi connect key technology allows you to open the car and start the engine from the phone itself. It will soon be available also with the technology of Amazon Alexa.

The driving assistants of the Audi A3 2020 They include a lane departure warning, an assistant that influences the direction in case of evasive maneuvers and an obstacle detector. As an option, it includes lane change assists, exit sensors, and automatic assistants for parking and navigating through traffic. The cruise control assistant maintains constant speed and distance with the vehicle in front with electromagnetic steering interventions.

As standard, the equipment for the range access versions includes the 16-inch alloy wheels, multifunction steering wheel, digital instrumentation with a 10.25-inch screen, dual-zone climate control, digital radio, LED headlights, speed limiter, Audi pre sense front with detection of pedestrians and cyclists and lane departure warning. The versions Advanced They have a price premium of 2,000 euros and add full led headlights, 17-inch wheels, cruise control, Audi phone box, Audi smartphone interface, Audi parking system rear and the decorative details of the Advanced exterior line and the aluminum interior package .

With finishes S line and Black lineThe Audi A3 comes standard with the sport suspension, which reduces the body height by 15 millimeters and features firmer undercarriage tuning for even more dynamism. The S line finish is a price premium of 1,350 euros over the Advanced, and adds a much more sporty exterior, sport seats, 18-inch wheels from Audi Sport, the Audi drive select dynamic driving system and the roof in black. On the S line, the Black line finish has a cost of 1,150 euros, and adds details that enhance the design and exclusivity, such as the black optical package, the tinted windows, the housings of the rear-view mirrors in black and wheels of 18 inches of specific design also signed by Audi Sport.

AUDI A3 2020: MECHANICAL

The Audi A3 2020 It is available with five engines. Two of them are gasoline, one is mild-hybrid gasoline and the last two are Diesel.

The first of the gasoline is a 1.0 TFSI three-cylinder that corresponds to version 30 TFSI. It develops 110 horsepower and 200 Newton meter, and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 10.6 seconds. Its top speed is 207 kilometers / hour.

Above is the 1.5 TFSI four-cylinder with cylinder disconnect. Corresponds to the 35 TFSI version, delivers 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 250 Newton meter. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 8.4 seconds and its maximum speed is 224 kilometers / hour. Both this engine and the previous one are associated as standard with a six-speed manual transmission.

This same motor is what equips a system ‘mild-hybrid‘. With a nomenclature that identifies you as 35 TFSI MHEV S tronic, it traces the benefits of the non-electrified version, although it is associated with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. At the moment, all gasoline versions of the Audi A3 2020 are front-wheel drive.

Diesel offers two variants of the 2.0 TDI, which correspond to the versions 30 TDI and 35 TDI S tronic. The first develops 116 horses, while the second rises to 150. The lightest marks 0 to 100 km / hour in 10.1 seconds, while the most powerful does it at 8.4. The top speed is 206 and 224 km / hour, respectively. The former offers a six-speed manual transmission, while the latter features a seven-speed S tronic automatic. In both cases the traction is forward.

The front suspension is of type MacPherson with lower triangle. Versions with a horsepower of 150 or more are equipped with a four-link rear suspension and a separate spring and damper arrangement. In engines with a power lower than this barrier, the rear suspension is a torsional axle. The swing arm bearings are aluminum.

The suspension it can be supplemented as an option with an adaptive control for the clutches, which allows the ground clearance to be varied up to 10 millimeters to adapt at all times to the needs of the road. The S line offers sports suspension as standard, which lowers the car to 15 millimeters for more agile handling.

The brake system includes ventilated discs in the front area of ​​312 millimeters and 272 in the rear. The pistons are pressurized by an electric servo.

It is new the dynamic modular stability control. This system collects data from all the components relevant to cross-section dynamics and thus ensures that the interaction between them is accurate and fast. Calculate the optimal settings for adaptive dampers, ESC and quattro traction on the versions equipped with it. Predictively based on steering movements. In this way, Dynamic Modular Stability Control increases agility, especially on winding roads.

GENUINE EDITION LAUNCH SPECIAL EDITION

Audi makes available to customers the special launch edition Genuine Edition. The production of 600 units is planned. Each of them can decorate their body with the colors Ibis white, Mitos black, Tango red, Navarra blue and Daytona gray.

The Audi A3 Genuine Edition You can equip any of the three engines that are marketed from the start.

This special edition of the compact has its great strength in the standard equipment. It incorporates the comfort package and some elements derived from the S line interior finish, such as the mixed textile / leather upholstery, the multifunction steering wheel plus, the decorative inserts in polished aluminum and the aluminum pedals.

Audi claims that there is a 65% savings in equipment compared to a conventional unit that has everything that it offers. The price of the car is 1,000 euros more than that of a conventional S line.

AUDI A3 2020: PRICES

The Audi A3 2020 is available from 27,770 euros in its 30 TFSI configuration, which equips a 1.0 TFSI 110 horsepower engine.

The option with mild-hybrid 35 TFSI S tronic, with a 1.5 TFSI 150 horsepower engine, reaches 31,290 euros.

The 1.5 TFSI gasoline and 150 horsepower engine will also be available from 29,070 euros, without electrification.

Diesel options are the 30 TDI, 2.0-liter, 116 horsepower, and the 35 TDI, 2.0-liter, 150-horsepower. They cost 30,000 and 33,480 euros respectively.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/07/2020 Prices for variant 30 TFSI and 35 TFSI S tronic. 03/30/2020 Audi announces the special launch Genuine Edition and the sale of more engines. 03/09/2020 Audi starts marketing the A3 Sportback 2020. 03/03/2020 Audi presents the new A3 2020. 12/02/2019 Seen in Lanjarón in autonomous driving mode. 09/26/2019 New spy photographs in Barcelona and Malaga 09/03/2019 Details of the new Audi A3 2020.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.