Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI: 207 hp

The second generation of Audi urban, the Audi A1, hit the market in 2019 with the firm intention of becoming one of the benchmarks in the premium urban mobility segment. Now Audi presents the sportier version and at the same time more powerful and performance: baptized as Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI, its heart is a 4-cylinder block with more than 200 hp of power.

The urban premium cut can be counted on the fingers of one hand. And it is that it has never been a very “populated” segment; despite the fact that the popularity of the MINI since its rebirth at the beginning of the century is indisputable. Following in its wake, Audi decided to launch the Audi A1 in 2010 with a success also more than remarkable.

In its second generation the Audi A1 has lost part of its exclusivity by being only available with 5 doors, although maintains a good part of its attributes, such as a very wide range of engines, a lot of standard and optional equipment and a great capacity for customization. Its 40 TFSI engine, corresponding to a 2.0 TFSI four-cylinder block, is its most powerful and performance option.

The Audi A1 Sportback Competition 40 TFSI has more than 200 hp

Coinciding with the arrival of an update for the 40 TFSI engine with which it has managed to adapt to the new anti-pollution regulations in force, Audi has decided to launch the Competition version, available only in combination with this 40 TFSI engine that now offers 7 more hp to reach 207 hp.

Its 207 hp and 320 NM engine is associated with a 7-speed automatic transmission with double clutch and front-wheel drive, which allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 245 km / h. For reference, a Ford Fiesta ST accelerates just as fast and reaches a peak of 230 km / h, while a MINI Cooper S JCW reaches the first 100 km / h in 6.1 seconds.

The Competition finish, available only with this 40 TFSI version, adds exclusive elements such as the Ascari blue metallic color, elements finished in platinum gray (mirrors, bumper details …) and the black finish for the pillars and the roof. As if that were not enough, the final touch is found in the 18-inch alloy wheels signed by Audi Sport, and behind them, the red brake calipers. Inside the changes focus on the sports upholstery with red stitching, in contrast to the black and gray tones of the seats, roof and dashboard.

The drawback of all this provision is, as the title of the news already anticipates, in the price: Audi now markets this version with a price of nothing more and nothing less than € 38,700, a price that makes it bordering on the magical figure of € 40,000. Too much for an urban, or justified price?