Audi A1 Competition 40 TFSI: It is not an S1, but power is not lacking

The first generation of Audi A1 enjoyed an effective Audi S1 ​​as a sports version. It was a variant with quattro all-wheel drive and powered by a 2-liter 230 hp. But from that launch at least seven years have passed and in the second installment a sports utility as such has not appeared. Now, the brand with the four rings does not present a new S1 as such, but it does a more vitaminized version of your little utility.

Responds to the name of Audi A1 Competition 40 TFSI, also bearing the name Sportback for its five-door body. It is a top-of-the-range version that in Spain has a price of 38,700 euros, with specific adjustments, in addition to considerable performance.

Starting with the engine, this variant uses the block 2.0 TFSI 207 hp, which also offers a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The German brand comments in its press release that the A1 Competition 40 TFSI can go from 0 to 100 in 6,5 seconds and go to nothing less than 245 km / h.

Related article:

Test Audi S1 ​​Sportback. Small but brave

Related article:

Test Audi A1 Sportback 30 TFSI S tronic 116 CV (video)

Visually, the new variant debuts the metallic Ascari blue color, a hue also seen in the R8 and e-tron GT. Along with color, it comes with S line bumper and platinum gray accents, such as the mirror caps and some aerodynamic elements. The roof and rear spoiler are black, while the LED headlights are slightly darkened.

But the exterior is not left there, since a black outer package with the Singleframe grille in matt black and gloss black surround, and the company emblems also in black. To top it off, the 18-inch wheels are signed by Audi Sport and hide red brake calipers.

Moving on to cabin, the 2017 Audi A1 Competition 40 TFSI carries optional red contrast stitching for seats, floor mats, steering wheel, headrest and armrests. The main upholstery also has red stitching. And finally, customers will always have a sport seats, but they can choose between artificial leather with fabric or with Alcantara.

Source – Audi