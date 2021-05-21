Audi A1, A4, A5, Q7 and Q8 2021: new sports image

With the objective of renew your sportier image, to bring it up to date with the rest of the range and to make its sports versions more attractive, up to five Audi models receive small aesthetic changes. We talk about the Audi A1, A4, A5, Q7 and Q8, three different segments in which the Germans have wanted to add some touches.

All Audi A1 Sportbacks, except for the entry engine, will have the option of the S line competition package

Audi A1, its changes

In the case of the smallest Audi, the utilitarian receives an interesting sports package in almost the entirety of its range. Thus, the S line competition package will be available on the Audi A1 40 TFSI (200 PS), 35 TFSI (150 PS) and 30 TFSI (110 PS), leaving out only the 25 TFSI (95 CV). The goal, of course, is to make the car more attractive, now that the years are falling on a model that renewed its image in 2019.

Externally, the S line competition package add mirrors and some aerodynamic details on the front finished in matt gray. The roof, in black, will be able to contrast with the bodywork, as well as the small rear spoiler and its diffuser. The grill can be chosen in Singleframe version in matt or glossy black and, in addition, the Audi logo will be replicated in black in the rear area. As an option, 18-inch wheels can be chosen.

As for his inside, the Audi A1 S line competition will have scattered throughout the cabin all the expected details of an S line, with the logo included on the sports seats, the steering wheel, the handbrake or the gearshift. The set is completed by the black roof and, as an option, the central armrest and the door handles contrasted with red stitching.

This new Audi A1 Sportback S line competition is already available in Germany, its first deliveries will be made in August and its starting price is 27,470 euros.

The Audi A4 and A5 will feature S line competition and competition plus packages

Audi A4 and A5, their changes

More options will have Audi A4 and A5 buyers, who will be able to choose between the S line competition and S line competition plus packages, each with its own peculiarities.

If we talk about Audi A4 S line competition, the new sports package adds the front grille finished in matte black, finished off by the bumper of the S4 and the logo of the firm in black. Similarly, 19-inch wheels also come with this package. In the case of S line competition plusAdded to these changes are LED lights, new interior lighting environments and red brake calipers for the 40 TDI and 40 TFSI (both 204 hp) and the 45 TFSI (265 hp). In addition, new colors are added as an option to the bodywork.

Regarding prices, the Audi A4 S line competition starts at 38,250 euros and the Audi A4 S line competition plus of 45,400 euros.

For his part, Audi A5 S line competition It also adds some changes, the most obvious being the 20-inch wheels and the black finishes of the grille and rear spoiler. The equipment and options are significantly expanded in the S line competition plus, with LED matrix lights, black finished mirrors, new lighting environments and more body colors, as well as a contrasting gloss black roof. In addition, all engines (except the 35 TDI of access to the range) will have red brake calipers.

Regarding its commercialization, the Audi A5 S line competition starts at 43,200 euros and the Audi A5 S line competition plus can be obtained from 49,600 euros.

The Audi Q7 and Q8 increase their sports doses

Audi Q7 and Q8, their changes

In the Audi SUV range, the changes are less pronounced but customization possibilities continue to expand.

A) Yes, both the Audi Q7 and Q8 will feature competition plus packages to which are added the exterior packages finished in black, which finishes off the grill and the logo in said color. In addition, a carbon option for the mirrors and doors on the Audi Q7, while on the Q8 the grille will be finished in gloss black. In both cases there are red brake calipers, the S line logos scattered throughout the cabin (as well as the red contrasting sets in the seams) and the 21-inch wheels of the Q7 can be extended, as an option, to 22 or 23 inches in the case of the Q8.

Regarding their prices, the Audi Q7 competition plus will start from 78,170 euros and the Q8 competition plus will do the same from 84,500 euros. In both cases they will not be available until June and the first deliveries will be made at the end of summer.