Audax starts June with outstanding technician and enters bullish phase

Audax Renovables begins a new month in which it intends to turn around the May figures, a month in which there were slight drops that seem to be a thing of the past. Likewise, today the renewable cycle changes its cycle and enters the bullish phase.

Currently, the value in Audax shares remains stable and above the barrier of 2 euros per share, reaching 2.03 euros intraday today. Likewise, the company is positioned with increases of up to 3.81% in its accumulated annual.

The renewable company, which presented results last month, closed the first quarter of the year with a 6% profit increase compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 1.5 million euros. Likewise, Audax added a 1,942 MWp portfolio to its portfolio.

From its more technical side, the stock market indicators predict a great future for Audax, which goes from the consolidation phase to bull phase and obtains two points more in the global note until the current 9. Likewise, the indicators of the long and medium-term trend, the slow and fast total moment, the long-term volume and the amplitude range both long and medium term stand out as positive. The only less favorable indicator is medium-term volume, which is decreasing.