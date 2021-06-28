Audax Renovables will supply 100% green electricity to Ibermutua

The listed Audax Renovables, one of the main operators in the national energy sector, has signed a contract with Ibermutua, Mutual Collaborated with Social Security No274, for supply electricity to all of its 116 healthcare centers.

Ibermutua, which is a national Mutual, began its management in 1926 and after the integration of several provincial and regional Mutuals, today one of the first mutuals in Spain.

The 100% renewable electricity contract will have a duration of 42 months and will mean supplying during this period a total of 29,500,000 KWh.

The agreement incorporates the installation by Audax Renovables, of electric power generation systems that allow Ibermutua to self-consume from renewable energies, for this 30 KW of photovoltaic solar panels will be installed distributed in facilities located on the roofs of the Ibermutua buildings.

Audax Renovables, a group that focuses its activity on the generation and commercialization of 100% renewable energy, has long established itself as one of the most active energy operators in Spain. In addition to the large volume of electricity sold to large consumers in the private sector, there are recently awarded public contracts.