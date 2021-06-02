Audax Renovables starts up the Carolinas I and II photovoltaic plants

Audax Renovables, the integral energy group with 100% renewable generation, has obtained from the Provincial Delegation of Sustainable Development of Guadalajara the exploitation authorization for the entry into operation of the Carolinas I and II photovoltaic plants in the town of El Casar, province of Guadalajara (Castilla La Mancha), with a total power of 10 MWp, also initiating the discharge of energy to the grid.

It should be noted that the Cañamares photovoltaic plant in the town of Fontanar, province of Guadalajara (Castilla La Mancha), with a power of 5 MWp, has already been operational for a few weeks, thus incorporating the energy produced into the grid and increasing the portfolio of the Group of those plants that are already in operation.

Both the Carolinas I and II photovoltaic plants, as well as the Cañamares project, will sell the energy under a PPA contract to their parent company, that is, Audax Renovables.

Due to the current conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the procedures have suffered some delay before the different institutions. However, these delays have been able to be solved, implying the effective start-up of the aforementioned facilities.

Additionally, it should be noted that the Group continues with the construction of the following projects:

– La Zarzuela I, II, III and IV, located in the Toledo Municipality of Escalonilla, with a total power of 20MWp.

– The Alberizas I, II, III and IV located in the Guadalajareño Municipality of Torija, with a total power of 20MWp.

– Calañas, a project located in the Huelva town of the same name, with a power of 4.48MWp.

– Los Arenales, located in the town of Polán, Toledo, with a power of 5 MWp.

The construction of the aforementioned projects is proceeding normally, and the Group expects that they will be completed and come into operation this year.

All the aforementioned projects have not required third-party financing, but have been financed through the green bond issues obtained by the Group at the end of the previous year.

Over the next few weeks, Audax Renovables will continue to inform the market on time about the evolution of the progress of the projects that make up its portfolio, with the aim of keeping the market and its investors permanently informed.

These projects are still framed within the Audax Renovables Group’s strategy of increasing its 100% renewable generation portfolio, and therefore it is focused on closing other purchase agreements with the aim of supplying its customers with renewable energy produced in their own plants.