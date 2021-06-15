Audax Renovables announces a potential expansion of the 2020 issuance of green bonds

Audax Renovables has communicated through the CNMV a potential expansion of the 2020 issuance of green bonds, which was held on December 18. Specifically, on that date Audax issued an unsecured green bond for an amount of 200,000,000 euros under the program called “EUR 400,000,000 Senior Unsecured Notes Program Audax Renovables, SA 2020” registered on July 3, 2020 in the Alternative Fine Income Market (MARF) at an interest rate of 4.20% and maturing on December 18, 2027, all of them fungible, and with ISIN code ES0236463008 (the “2020 Issue”).

Now, Audax has reported that, given the interest aroused by investors in the subscription of the bonds issued under the 2020 Issue, the company has ordered the entities Beka Finance, Sociedad de Valores, SA and PKF Attest Capital Markets, AV, SA, as placement entities, and Banco de Sabadell, SA as paying agent, of a potential expansion (tapping) of the 2020 Issue in accordance with the provisions of the Program (the “TAP”) and with the following characteristics:

– TAP target amount: between 50 and 75 million euros, depending on the market demand that is received

– Nominal per bond issued under the TAP: 100,000 euros

– TAP issue date: June 21, 2021

– Ex-coupon price of the bonds issued under the TAP: 100%

– Running coupon of the bonds issued under the TAP: 2.163288%

For clarification purposes, Audax states that “the settlement of the TAP is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2021. Likewise, J&A Garrigues, SLP will act as legal advisor to the Company in the TAP”.